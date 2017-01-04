BROOKFIELD, WI -- (Marketwired) -- 01/04/17 -- Trident Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: TDNT), an emerging growth company focused on identifying and building growth brands in dynamic consumer segments, today announced a partnership with the University of Wyoming Athletics Department aimed at improving and tracking the brain health and well-being of all University of Wyoming Student-Athletes.

The partnership features Brain Armor, a plant-based DHA Omega-3 supplement specifically designed for athletes to maximize performance.

"A significant body of research and clinical experience links DHA Omega-3 to brain health. As a result, we are seeing growing interest in DHA Omega-3 supplementation and how it may contribute to keeping athletes healthy and on the field of play," states Mark Holcombe, Trident's president.

"Promoting the health and well-being of student-athletes and providing opportunities for academic, athletic and personal success is a guiding principle of the University of Wyoming Athletics Department," says Ryan Pinson, University of Wyoming Director of Sports Medicine. "Our partnership with Brain Armor offers unique products and resources, and we welcome their participation in designing and validating ways to improve student-athlete performance and brain health.

"As we enter into this partnership with Brain Armor, I also want to recognize the work of Cole Vertz, our Director of Rehab, and Chase Chesterman, Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach and Sports Dietician, for their relentless efforts to pursue this partnership with Brain Armor and work with our student-athletes on education and compliance regarding the Brain Armor product."

Brain Armor has a strong following with professional and collegiate level sports. Customers include professional baseball, hockey, basketball and football teams, as well as a number of NCAA programs across the country.

About Brain Armor®

Brain Armor is NSF certified for sport, and has garnered a following with professional and collegiate athletes. Brain Armor features life'sDHA®, a plant based DHA sourced from a sustainable process in an FDA inspected facility. DHA is especially concentrated in the gray matter of the brain, the retina of the eyes and heart tissue. DHA represents 97 percent of the omega-3s in the brain. Trident Brands holds an exclusive worldwide license from Royal DSM to market Brain Armor

About Trident Brands, Inc.

Trident Brands, Inc. is an emerging growth company focused on identifying and building growth brands in dynamic consumer segments. The company's management team has expertise in developing and commercializing consumer products in global companies and specialty markets. Trident is currently targeting growth opportunities in brand and consolidated licenses, consumer goods such as functional foods, supplements, and beverages, life science technologies that have applications in consumer products, and intellectual property and/or licenses in recognized brand platforms

