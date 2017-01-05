BRAMPTON, ON and FORT LAUDERDALE, FL--(Marketwired - January 04, 2017) - Toronto-based interior design solutions manufacturer Renin Corp. ("Renin"), a subsidiary of BFC Financial Corporation (OTCQB: BFCF)(OTCQB: BFCFB), is pleased to announce that it will unveil its complete line of Soft Close Door Systems on January 10, 2017 at the NAHB International Builder's Show (IBS) in Orlando, Florida. The introduction of Renin's 2017 interior collection will showcase the company's power to slide sophistication into any space. The Renin Soft Close collection will be available on its sliding bypass closet doors, across the wall systems, pocket doors and barn doors.

Renin will also introduce its all new series of barn doors at IBS which support this new ground-breaking technology. The frosted glass panelling of the Continental, the unique design of the Craftsman, the Brownstone's modern features, and the Heritage's nod to tradition combine to deliver the next level of décor for consumers.

"The release of our 2017 collection will mark a new era for the sliding door," said Shawn Pearson, CEO and President of Renin Corp. "The rattle and slam of traditional closet doors and barn doors have long been an annoyance for consumers and designers alike. I am very proud of our team for finding the solution, and composing an ingenious range of designs to showcase it."

"In addition, barn door owners will now have something to look forward to with the Acme Easy Clip Soft Close' attachment. This innovative technology can easily be attached to an already installed ¼" flat track hardware system in minutes," Pearson concluded.

Tim Kuhn, Renin's Vice President of Marketing added, "The IBS in Orlando is the perfect place for us to premiere the newest additions to our impressive catalogue. Buyers will experience first-hand what Renin has continued to do since our invention of the sliding mirror door in the 1960s: reimagine and reinvent interior design."

The NAHB International Builder's Show (IBS) will take place January 10-12, 2017 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. To learn more about the Acme Easy Clip Soft Close' and Renin's complete line-up of new products, please visit Renin Corp. at Booth S2572.

About Renin Corp:

A Canadian-based designer and manufacturer, Renin has been a pioneer in the interior décor industry since its invention of the sliding mirror closet door in the 1960's. With a focus on innovation, Renin continues to create a variety of quality products that are purchased across the globe. Under the leadership of President and CEO Shawn Pearson, Renin stands as an international leader in the design and manufacture of high quality innovations, with facilities in both Canada and the US. For more information visit www.ReninCorp.com.

About BFC Financial Corporation:

BFC (OTCQB: BFCF)(OTCQB: BFCFB) is a holding company whose principal holdings include Bluegreen Corporation and Renin Holdings. In addition, BFC is involved in the acquisition, ownership and management of joint ventures and investments in real estate and real estate development projects, as well as acquisitions, investments and management of middle market operating businesses. As of September 30, 2016, BFC had total consolidated assets of $1.4 billion, shareholders' equity attributable to BFC of $400.6 million, and total consolidated equity of $508.7 million. BFC's book value per share at September 30, 2016 was $4.70.

About Bluegreen Corporation:

Founded in 1966 and headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, Bluegreen is a sales, marketing and resort management company, focused on the vacation ownership industry and pursuing a capital-light business strategy. Bluegreen manages, markets and sells the Bluegreen Vacation Club, a flexible, points-based, deeded vacation ownership plan with more than 200,000 owners, 66 owned or managed resorts, and access to more than 4,500 resorts worldwide. Bluegreen also offers a portfolio of comprehensive, turnkey, fee-based services, including resort management services, financial services, and sales and marketing services, to or on behalf of third parties.

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The forward looking statements in this press release are also forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, that the expected benefits of Renin's newly launched products may not be realized to the extent anticipated or at all. Reference is also made to the risks and uncertainties detailed in reports filed by BFC with the SEC, including the "Risk Factors" sections thereof, which may be viewed on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . BFC cautions that the foregoing factors are not exclusive.

