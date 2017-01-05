Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 4, 2017) - Northern Sphere Mining Corp. (CSE: NSM) ("Northern Sphere" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Sheldon Inwentash as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Gerry Feldman to its Board of Directors. Mr. Feldman has been appointed a member and Chair of the Audit Committee and a member of the Corporate Governance Committee.

Gerry Feldman, CPA, CA is the Managing Partner of DNTW Toronto LLP Chartered Professional Accountants. Mr. Feldman received his CA designation in 1985 and is a member of the Canadian Public Accountability Board and a member in good standing with the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada and Ontario. Mr. Feldman has over 30 years of experience in managing clients in specialized sectors including, securities dealers, mutual fund dealers, mutual funds, exempt market dealers, portfolio managers, investment counselors and public companies, and is an approved panel auditor for the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada. In addition, Mr. Feldman holds and has held senior officer and director positions with companies listed on various stock exchanges.

About Northern Sphere Mining Corp.

Northern Sphere Mining is dedicated to growth through the acquisition and development of mining assets, with an emphasis on near term production opportunities. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Northern Sphere Mining has a strong project pipeline of properties with a focus on gold, silver and other metal production in pro-mining jurisdictions.

For further information, please contact:

John Carter

Chief Executive Officer

Northern Sphere Mining Corp.

Tel: 905-302-3843

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.