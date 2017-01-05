NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - January 04, 2017) - B&H is pleased to share the announcement of the Nikon D5600 DSLR, the COOLPIX A300, and COOLPIX W100 for the US market, all of which sport SnapBridge connectivity with Wi-Fi, NFC, and Bluetooth. The D5600 offers a few minor updates, including improvements to touchscreen functionality and a time-lapse movie mode. The COOLPIX A300 is a super-compact point-and-shoot with a 20.1MP 1/2.3" CMOS sensor and an 8x optical zoom lens equivalent to 25-200mm. And, the COOLPIX W100 is an easy-to-use tough camera that is waterproof to 33', shockproof to 6', and freeze-proof to 14°F.

Nikon D5600 DSLR Camera

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1308818-REG/nikon_d5600_dslr_camera_body.html

24.2MP DX-Format CMOS Sensor

EXPEED 4 Image Processor

3.2" 1.037m-Dot Vari-Angle Touchscreen

Full HD 1080p Video Recording at 60 fps

Multi-CAM 4800DX 39-Point AF Sensor

ISO 100-25600 and 5 fps Shooting

SnapBridge Bluetooth and Wi-Fi with NFC

Time-Lapse Movie Recording

A very well-rounded camera, the D5600 is a compact choice that features a 24.2MP DX-format CMOS sensor, which removes the optical low-pass filter along with the EXPEED 4 image processor to produce sharp stills at sensitivities up to ISO 25600. This camera is a great choice for filmmakers, as well, with Full HD 1080p video at up to 60 fps and a new time-lapse movie mode. Also, it offers continuous shooting at up to 5 fps and a 39-point AF system for speed. The main improvements to the camera come in the form of connectivity and operation. SnapBridge gets a big upgrade with the implementation of Bluetooth along with Wi-Fi and NFC. This allows for a constant connection between the camera and a smart device, enabling automatic image transfer, date/time sync, location information, and more. The vari-angle 3.2" 1.037m-dot touchscreen also received some changes, as it now features the frame advance bar found in the D5 and D500, auto ISO control as an option for the touch Fn function, and improved usage when using the optical viewfinder.

The D5600 is available as a body only or as a kit with an 18-55mm lens, with an 18-140mm lens, or with 18-55mm and 70-300mm lenses.

For the more casual photographer, Nikon has made the A300 available, which features SnapBridge with Wi-Fi, NFC, and Bluetooth for quickly sending images to a mobile device for sharing. The camera is extremely compact and features a durable aluminum body, making it great for everyday carry. It is also a capable imaging machine, with a 20.1MP 1/2.3" CCD sensor and an 8x optical zoom lens equivalent to 25-200mm. It also features 16x Dynamic Fine Zoom, optical VR and a 4-axis Hybrid VR for compensating for camera shake, and a macro focusing distance of just 0.8" for close-ups. It also offers a Target Finding AF, which helps with tracking and can record HD 720p video at 30 fps. Other features include a Help mode to guide new users; a Scene Auto Selector chooses settings automatically; and SnapBridge now permits for instant transfer, remote shooting, location information, and more.

Nikon COOLPIX A300 Digital Camera

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1308947-REG/nikon_26519_coolpix_a300_digital_camera.html

20.1MP 1/2.3" CCD Sensor

NIKKOR 8x Optical Zoom Lens

25-200mm (35mm Equivalent)

2.7" 230k-Dot LCD Monitor

HD 720p Video Recording

SnapBridge Bluetooth and Wi-Fi with NFC

ISO 80-1600, Extended to ISO 3200

Four-Axis Hybrid Vibration Reduction

Target-Finding AF

Smart Portrait Mode and Help Function

For those looking for a tougher camera to take everywhere they could possibly want to go, there is the COOLPIX W100, which is waterproof to 33', shockproof to 6', and freeze-proof to 14°F. Designed to be easy to use, the W100 is a great option for families and, thanks to the durability, you won't have to worry about handing it to younger kids or taking it on vacations to ski slopes or the beach. The camera can capture sharp images, with a 13.2MP 1/3.1" CMOS sensor and a 3x optical zoom lens, equivalent to 30-90mm. It also features SnapBridge for connecting to a mobile device, electronic VR, and Full HD 1080p video recording. Other functions include built-in effects, a welcome screen that updates based on usage, and a rounded design for good grip. The W100 is available in Blue or White.

Nikon COOLPIX W100 Digital Camera

White: https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1308948-REG/nikon_26515_coolpix_w100_digital_camera.html

Blue: https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1308950-REG/nikon_26516_coolpix_w100_digital_camera.html

13.2MP 1/3.1" CMOS Sensor

NIKKOR 3x Optical Zoom f/3.3-5.9 Lens

30-90mm (35mm Equivalent)

Water, Shock, Freeze & Dustproof

Contrast-Detect AF System; Electronic VR

Full HD 1080p Video Recording at 30 fps

2.7" 230k-Dot LCD Screen

2-Stop ND Filter; Built-In Flash

SnapBridge with Wi-Fi, NFC, & Bluetooth

Cartoon Effects, Welcome Screen

