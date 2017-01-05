Argus Announces Automotive Cyber Security Solution Powered by Qualcomm Technologies

TEL-AVIV, Israel, January 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Integrated Solution, To Be Demonstrated At CES 2017, Helps to Detect and Prevent Advanced Cyber-Attacks from Penetrating Vehicular Infotainment and Telematics Units

Argus Cyber Security, the world's largest independent automotive cyber security company, announced today a new integrated solution to enhance security capabilities of connected vehicles. The solution features Argus Connectivity Protection suite and the highly-integrated Qualcomm® Snapdragon' 820A processor, a product of Qualcomm Technologies. The Argus Connectivity Protection suite is designed to help detect and prevent advanced cyber-attacks from penetrating and compromising vehicular infotainment and telematics units. Together, Argus and Qualcomm Technologies will provide a critical layer of defense designed to guard against code execution vulnerabilities and other exploits, while helping to support the secure and private use of connected automotive technologies.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160721/391784LOGO )



The solution and its cross-platform operating system capabilities (compatible with Linux, QNX, Android and more), will be on display at the Qualcomm Technologies Automotive booth, located in the North Hall, #5609, during CES® 2017.

"Argus' decision to include our Snapdragon 820A processor into its Connectivity Protection suite is a natural fit," said Nakul Duggal, vice president of product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "Securing connected components from potential intrusions is paramount, and we look forward to having the Snapdragon 820A processor play a key role in making that goal a reality."

Argus offers comprehensive solution suites and services built by a team of experts with decades of experience in both cyber security and the automotive industry. Committed to helping its customers stay ahead of threats, Argus provides truly innovative solutions based on multiple pending and granted automotive patents and the largest dedicated automotive cyber security research team in the industry. Argus' award winning research team stays ahead of the pack with current and future cyber threats to ensure the company remains on the cutting edge.

"Having Qualcomm Technologies provide OEMs and Tier 1s with an advanced, ready-to-embed, automotive cyber security solution is another proactive step that Argus is taking to make it easier to defend against cyber threats today, and long into the future," said Yoni Heilbronn, vice president of marketing, Argus. "It is critical that best-in-class, multi-layered cyber security solutions are embedded into the connected vehicles of tomorrow. Integrating the Snapdragon 820A processor with our solution will go a long way in supporting our mission to protect every car and commercial vehicle on the road from hacking. "

About Argus Cyber Security

Argus is the world's largest independent automotive cyber security company. Argus' comprehensive and proven solution suites protect connected cars and commercial vehicles against cyber-attacks. With decades of experience in both cyber security and the automotive industry, Argus offers innovative security methods and proven computer networking know-how with a deep understanding of automotive best practices. Customers include car manufacturers, their Tier 1 suppliers, and aftermarket connectivity providers. Founded in 2013, Argus is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, with offices in Michigan, Silicon Valley, Stuttgart and Tokyo. Visit argus-sec.com to learn more.

@ArgusSec|LinkedIn

Argus Press Contact:

Brandon Weinstock

argus@headline-media.com

+1 914-336-4878



Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries. Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.