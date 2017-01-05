VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/04/17 -- ILJIN SNT Co., Ltd. (the "Acquiror") is pleased to announce that it has acquired 1,333,333 units (the "Units") of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Aurinia") on December 28, 2016 under a previously announced public offering (the "Offering") at US$2.25 per Unit which, based on the December 28, 2016 Bank of Canada closing exchange rate of CDN$1.3555 per U.S. dollar, equals CDN$3.05 per Unit. Each Unit comprises one common share ("Common Share") in the capital of Aurinia and one half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole such warrant, a "Warrant"), each such Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one Common Share.

Prior to the Offering, the Acquiror held 1,694,915 Common Shares and 593,220 Warrants representing beneficial ownership and control of 4.23% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis and 5.63% of the outstanding Common Shares on a fully diluted basis. After the Offering, the Acquiror holds 3,028,248 Common Shares and 1,259,886 Warrants representing beneficial ownership and control of 5.73% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis and 7.93% of the outstanding Common Shares on a fully diluted basis.

Depending on market conditions and regulatory requirements, the Acquiror may from time to time increase or decrease its beneficial ownership, control or direction over any of Aurinia's securities through market transactions, private agreements or otherwise. The Acquiror also announces that it has filed Form 62-103F1 - Required Disclosure Under the Early Warning Requirements as a result of its acquisition under the Offering, a copy of which can be obtained on Aurinia's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com or by contacting the Acquiror at:

ILJIN SNT Co., Ltd. 15th floor ILJIN Bldg, 45 Mapodaero, Mapo-gu Seoul, Korea

Contacts:

Attention: Hannah Chung

+82-2-707-9359

hannah.chung@iljin.co.kr



