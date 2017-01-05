

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has moved higher in three straight sessions, advancing almost 65 points or 2 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,160-point plateau, and the market may extend its gains on Thursday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat, thanks to positive economic news and a rebound in the price of crude oil. The European markets were flat and the U.S. bourses were higher, and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.



The SCI finished modestly higher on Wednesday as gains from the financials, properties and resource stocks were capped by weakness from the telecoms.



For the day, the index picked up 22.87 points or 0.73 percent to finish at 3,158.79 after trading between 3,130.11 and 3,160.10. The Shenzhen Composite Index spiked 22.84 points or 1.15 percent to end at 2,008.79.



Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China added 0.32 percent, while Bank of China collected 0.29 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China gained 0.23 percent, Vanke picked up 0.58 percent, PetroChina advanced 0.38 percent, China Shenhua gathered 0.68 percent and China Unicom slid 0.13 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks moved higher on Wednesday, benefitting from optimism about the outlook for the global economy in 2017.



The Dow rose 60.40 points or 0.3 percent to 19,942.16, while the NASDAQ jumped 47.92 points or 0.9 percent to 5,477.00 and the S&P gained 12.92 points or 0.8 percent to 2,270.75.



Stocks climbed following the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting - which said that the decision to raise interest rates by a quarter-point was due to expectations of expansionary fiscal policy under President-elect Trump.



Crude oil prices steadied Wednesday after big losses in previous session. Feb. WTI oil settled at $53.26/bbl on Nymex, up 93 cents, or 1.8 percent.



Closer to home, China will see December figures for the services and composite indexes from Caixin later today. In November, the services index had a score of 53.1 and the composite came in at 52.9.



