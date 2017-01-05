

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Labor has filed a lawsuit to require Google Inc. to provide requested compensation data and documents for the multinational company's Mountain View headquarters as part of a routine compliance evaluation.



The Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs asked the technology giant to submit information in September 2015 about its equal opportunity program and to provide supporting documents as part of a scheduled compliance review. As a federal contractor, Google must agree to permit the federal government to inspect and copy records and information relevant to its compliance with the equal employment laws administered by OFCCP.



Filed with the department's Office of Administrative Law Judges, the lawsuit seeks to enforce Google's obligations to provide OFCCP with compensation data, documents and requested information to complete its audit. Federal contractors are scheduled for routine audits through a neutral selection process.



The lawsuit seeks an order requiring Google to cooperate fully with the scheduled compliance review and to meet the requirements of all laws enforced by the agency. If the company fails to comply, the department asks the court to cancel all of Google's current government contracts and to debar the company from entering into future contracts.



'Like other federal contractors, Google has a legal obligation to provide relevant information requested in the course of a routine compliance evaluation,' said OFCCP Acting Director Thomas M. Dowd. 'Despite many opportunities to produce this information voluntarily, Google has refused to do so. We filed this lawsuit so we can obtain the information we need to complete our evaluation.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX