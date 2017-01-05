FOREST CITY, IA--(Marketwired - January 04, 2017) - Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO), a leading United States recreation vehicle manufacturer, today announced the appointment of Richard D. Moss to its Board of Directors, effective February 1, 2017.

Moss is currently the Chief Financial Officer of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI), a public company manufacturer of everyday leading basic apparel with annual revenues of more than $5 billion. Moss has served as CFO since 2011. Since joining HanesBrands in 2006, he has also held the positions of Chief Treasury and Tax Officer and Treasurer. Prior to joining HanesBrands, Moss served as CFO of Chattem, Inc. He was also previously Vice President and Treasurer of Sealy Corporation and Group Treasurer for Ansaldo STS.

"Winnebago Industries is embarking on truly exciting times in our company's long and storied history. As we focus on improving our overall customer experience and driving higher levels of shareholder value, we are concurrently evolving the leadership within our Executive team and the Board of Directors," said Michael Happe, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Welcoming Rick Moss to our Board is yet another important step in the right direction."

"The Board's role in guiding Winnebago Industries to higher levels of performance is paramount to that success," added Bob Chiusano, Chairman of the Board of Winnebago Industries. "It is vital that our Board membership continue to evolve to enhance our collective ability to work with company management for the benefit of our end customers and shareholders. We welcome Mr. Moss to the Winnebago team and his vast array of diverse finance, international, and business development experiences gained as a Senior Executive in multiple, quality organizations."

Moss received an MBA and Bachelor of Arts degree from Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. In addition to serving on the full Board for Winnebago Industries, Moss will sit on the Audit and Finance committees.

About Winnebago

Winnebago is a leading U.S. manufacturer of recreation vehicles under the Winnebago and Grand Design brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds quality motorhomes, travel trailers and fifth wheel products. Winnebago has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Oregon and Minnesota. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York and Chicago Stock Exchanges and traded under the symbol WGO. Options for the Company's common stock are traded on the Chicago Board Options Exchange. For access to Winnebago's investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit http://investor.wgo.net.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements, including, but not limited to increases in interest rates, availability of credit, low consumer confidence, availability of labor, significant increase in repurchase obligations, inadequate liquidity or capital resources, availability and price of fuel, a slowdown in the economy, increased material and component costs, availability of chassis and other key component parts, sales order cancellations, slower than anticipated sales of new or existing products, new product introductions by competitors, the effect of global tensions, integration of operations relating to mergers and acquisitions activities, any unexpected expenses related to ERP, risks relating to the integration of our acquisition of Grand Design including: risks inherent in the achievement of cost synergies and the timing thereof, risks related to the disruption of the transaction to Winnebago and Grand Design and its management, the effect of announcement of the transaction on Grand Design's ability to retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with customers, suppliers and other third parties, risk related to compliance with debt covenants and leverage ratios, risks related to integration of the two companies and other factors. Additional information concerning certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from that projected or suggested is contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over the last 12 months, copies of which are available from the SEC or from the Company upon request. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward looking statements contained in this release or to reflect any changes in the Company's expectations after the date of this release or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based, except as required by law.

