LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 01/04/17 --CES -- With their sights set on a driverless future, HERE and NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) today extended their collaboration to develop HERE HD Live Map into the industry-leading real-time, high-definition mapping solution for autonomous vehicles.

The broad collaboration for the solution, which would span the vehicle and the cloud, includes three planned initiatives:

HERE is accelerating HERE HD Live Map using NVIDIA MapWorks AI technology.

NVIDIA is developing localization technology based on HERE HD Live Map as part of NVIDIA DriveWorks software -- enabling automakers using NVIDIA DRIVE™ PX 2 in the car to integrate localization capability.

HERE and NVIDIA intend to collaborate on a HERE HD Live Map-based in-vehicle solution to perceive changes in the environment and update the map in the cloud accordingly.

"The physical world is changing all the time and self-driving cars need to be aware of that change so they can take better driving decisions," said Edzard Overbeek, chief executive officer of HERE. "HERE HD Live Map already addresses that need and by working with NVIDIA we can ensure that automakers deploying the NVIDIA DRIVE platform can easily enable HERE HD Live Map for self-driving cars."

"HD maps are essential for self-driving cars," said Jen-Hsun Huang, founder and chief executive officer of NVIDIA. "HERE's adoption of our deep learning technology for their cloud-to-car mapping system will accelerate automakers' ability to deploy self-driving vehicles."

HERE HD Live Map, a cloud service supporting all levels of vehicle automation, is already commercially available for North America and Western Europe. Through multiple modes of sensor ingestion and aggregation, it can update itself, with rich data layers assisting the vehicle in positioning, localization and strategy planning.

At the HERE booth at CES, NVIDIA and HERE are showcasing localization using the HERE HD Live Map on the NVIDIA DRIVE PX 2 AI computer. It uses deep learning to precisely locate the vehicle's position with centimeter accuracy, as well as to detect how the environment around the car may differ from the current map. Road tests are already taking place as part of this collaboration.

Keep Current on NVIDIA

Subscribe to the NVIDIA blog, follow us on Facebook, Google+, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram, and view NVIDIA videos on YouTube and images on Flickr.

About HERE

HERE, the Open Location Platform company, enables people, enterprises and cities to harness the power of location. By making sense of the world through the lens of location we empower our customers to achieve better outcomes -- from helping a city manage its infrastructure or an enterprise optimize its assets to guiding drivers to their destination safely. To learn more about HERE, including our new generation of cloud-based location platform services, visit http://360.here.com and www.here.com.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA's (NASDAQ: NVDA) invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined modern computer graphics and revolutionized parallel computing. More recently, GPU deep learning ignited modern AI -- the next era of computing -- with the GPU acting as the brain of computers, robots and self-driving cars that can perceive and understand the world. Today, NVIDIA is increasingly known as "the AI computing company." More information at http://nvidianews.nvidia.com/.

Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements as to: the impact and benefits of the collaboration between HERE and NVIDIA are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: global economic conditions; our reliance on third parties to manufacture, assemble, package and test our products; the impact of technological development and competition; development of new products and technologies or enhancements to our existing product and technologies; market acceptance of our products or our partners' products; design, manufacturing or software defects; changes in consumer preferences or demands; changes in industry standards and interfaces; unexpected loss of performance of our products or technologies when integrated into systems; as well as other factors detailed from time to time in the reports NVIDIA files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including its Form 10-Q for the fiscal period ended October 30, 2016. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on the company's website and are available from NVIDIA without charge. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, NVIDIA disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

© 2017 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA, the NVIDIA logo and NVIDIA DRIVE are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability and specifications are subject to change without notice.

For further information, contact:

Fazel Adabi

PR Manager for Automotive

NVIDIA Corporation

(408) 486-8701

fadabi@nvidia.com



James Etheridge

HERE Media Relations

+49 151 1004 1241

james.etheridge@here.com



Dr. Sebastian Kurme

+49 173 515 3549

sebastian.kurme@here.com



