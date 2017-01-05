Increased Ransomware and Targeted Attacks Generate Double-digit Growth Opportunities for Asia-Pacific Network-based Advanced Malware Analysis Solutions

Protection against breaches that cause financial, customer data and reputation loss fuels adoption, finds Frost & Sullivan's Cyber Security team

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --In the Asia-Pacific region, network-based advanced malware analysis solutions (NAMA) are in high demand due to a rise in advanced malware, ransomware, state-sponsored and cyber-attacks on government agencies, bank systems and critical infrastructures. Organisations and governments are seeking effective, real-time advanced detection technologies and security solutions to prevent potential security breaches, liabilities, and financial and reputation losses.

"Ransomware, zero-day and other targeted attacks have caused several banks and finance institutes in the region to invest in advanced threat detection as legacy security technologies are unable to identify evolving threats," said Frost & Sullivan Cyber Security Industry Analyst Vu Anh Tien. "While NAMA solutions can address this issue, the cost and complexity of implementation and the increasing competition from other signature-less detection technologies hinder market penetration and adoption."

Asia-Pacific Network-based Advanced Malware Analysis (NAMA) Solutions Market is part of Frost &Sullivan's Cyber Security Growth Partnership Service program, which tracks the evolving threat landscape across the following strategic and operational areas: critical national infrastructure, managed security services, cyber security solutions, and cyber competitive environment.

The Asia-Pacific market recorded vendor revenues of US$133.9 million in 2015, representing tremendous growth of 66.5 percent over the previous year. Japan led the market, generating US$32.9 million in 2015, followed by Australia-New Zealand contributing US$32.0 million. ASEAN was the third-largest contributor with 92.7 percent growth over the previous year for 2015. The Greater China region experienced a robust growth of 75.5 percent, making it the fourth-largest revenue contributor in the Asia-Pacific region.

"Local managed security providers must build partnerships with NAMA solution vendors to drive growth and adoption for enterprises in Asia-Pacific," noted Tien. "Networking appliance manufacturers can form original equipment manufacturer partnerships with cloud-based NAMA providers to bring advanced protection against malware attacks in the network and drive adoption of NAMA technologies."

Asia-Pacific Network-based Advanced Malware Analysis (NAMA) Solutions Market

