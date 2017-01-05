

ARMONK (dpa-AFX) - IBM (IBM) unveiled Thursday the annual 'IBM 5 in 5', which is a list of ground-breaking scientific innovations with the potential to change people's lives during the next five years.



These include, 'With AI, our words will open a window into our mental health', 'Hyperimaging and AI will give us superhero vision', 'Macroscopes will help us understand Earth's complexity in infinite detail', Medical labs 'on a chip' will serve as health detectives for tracing disease at the nanoscale', and 'Smart sensors will detect environmental pollution at the speed of light'



The company also reported about the five scientific instruments they are working on regarding these that will make the invisible visible in the next 5 years.



The company noted that the IBM 5 in 5 is based on market and societal trends as well as emerging technologies from the company's Research labs.



IBM Research continues this work through the pursuit of new scientific instruments, whether physical devices or advanced software tools - designed to make what's invisible in our world visible, from the macroscopic level down to the nanoscale.



