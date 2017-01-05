SON, THE NETHERLANDS -- (Marketwired) -- 01/05/17 -- After record growth in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region in 2016, Promise Technology returns to Intersec in Dubai with the company's largest and most exciting display ever. Promise will be joined at its booth by 17 ecosystem partners, showcasing countless integration possibilities and new technologies which will be highlighted in the Promise Presentation Theater. Additionally, the strong growth in the MENA region has led to the development of several new solutions on display from Promise, including the upcoming Auryn surveillance storage block, Vess A6120 1U 4-bay server appliance and the Vess A3340 NVR with dual power supply units (PSU).

At Intersec 2017, Promise will introduce Vess A6120, a complete 1U 4-bay product line with a management server, analytics server and recording server. Additionally, Promise will introduce Auryn, a new high-capacity surveillance storage block designed to meet the needs of the MENA region which has some of the longest retention times in the world. Auryn is a simple way to deploy a whole storage block and is ideal for deployments requiring a large centralized storage solution which offers an open-platform, simplicity, optimization and the industry's most comprehensive partner ecosystem. Additionally, Promise will debut the Vess A3340 with duals PSUs, a key feature in applications where power supply redundancy is necessary.

Promise Presentation Theater

Intersec's most popular tradeshow seminar, the Promise Presentation Theater, is back with more exciting topics covered by the industry's top companies and influencers. Intersec attendees are invited to visit the Promise display to learn more about the trends shaping the industry and after every presentation Promise will be giving away a fantastic prize to one of the visitors.

Partner Ecosystem

17 companies will be joining the Promise partner showcase at Intersec, including Aimetis, Allied Telesis, Axis, AxxonSoft, Bosch, C-Link, Digifort, Hanhwa Techwin, Intelligent Security Systems (ISS), Ipsotek, IronYun, Milestone, NEC, Securitas, SeeTec, Toshiba and Trassir. The top companies responsible for the most exciting innovations in the security industry in areas such as video management software (VMS), IP cameras, video analytics and hard disk drives will showcase their solutions along with Promise's servers and storage solutions in interactive demonstrations.

"Intersec Dubai is a great platform for Promise to showcase why we are the preferred server and storage developer for the video surveillance industry," said John van den Elzen, general manager, Surveillance Business Unit, Promise Technology. "We are really looking forward to working together with all of our partners at Intersec as we will showcase our complete range of Vess NVRs and external storage solutions and also offer a look at some exciting new solutions that we will be launching soon."

For more information, please visit Promise at booth SA-C26 at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre during Intersec from January 22 - 24, 2017. Follow Promise Technology on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter for updates throughout the show.

About Promise Technology Inc.

Promise Technology is a recognized global leader with 29 years of experience in the storage industry. Promise creates innovative solutions tailored to the unique needs of the IoT, Cloud, IT, Rich Media, and Surveillance markets. From personal cloud appliances, to scalable enterprise IT Infrastructure, blazingly fast post production tools, video security solutions and hyperconverged systems, Promise adapts its products to meet the real-world challenges customers face every day. Promise's highly experienced sales and engineering teams are strategically located throughout the Americas, EMEA, and JAPAC regions to provide unparalleled services and support to its customers around the globe. For more information, visit: www.promise.com.

