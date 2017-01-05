New milestones reached in Artificial Pancreas programme, further to Cellnovo fundraise in September 2016

Cellnovo Group (Paris:CLNV) ("Cellnovo" CLNV:EN Paris, or "the Company"), a medical technology company marketing the first mobile, connected, all-in-one diabetes management system and Diabeloop, a privately held medical devices company, developing an Artificial Pancreas system, announce today that they have reached several milestones in their Artificial Pancreas programme.

Cellnovo is currently participating in several major projects in both the US and Europe to develop an Artificial Pancreas system to enable the complete automation of insulin delivery. An Artificial Pancreas has the potential to provide more accurate regulation of blood-sugar levels in insulin-dependent people with Type 1 diabetes and to prevent hypoglycemic and hyperglycemic events and long-term complications that may arise from diabetes. The Artificial Pancreas system uses the information from the patient's continuous blood glucose monitor (CGM) to calculate and deliver the optimal insulin dose to patients in real-time.

1. The results of a first study of the Diabeloop algorithm, paired with the Cellnovo pump in 36 patients at 9 centres showed positive outcomes, which will be detailed by Diabeloop at the Advanced Technologies Treatments for Diabetes conference (ATTD) taking place February 15-18 in Paris, France.

2. Given the positive outcome, Cellnovo has delivered its first Bluetooth pumps to Diabeloop in preparation for the next clinical study, which will start in February 2017. This study will include 60 patients from 12 centres. The results are expected this year.

3. This new study will be aimed at generating data for the purpose of obtaining a CE mark for the Diabeloop Artificial Pancreas combined with the Cellnovo System.

Sophie Baratte, Chief Executive Officer of Cellnovo, commented: "Alongside our French partner, Diabeloop, we have made significant progress in the development of this Artificial Pancreas solution and we remain confident in our ability to have our connected product available for patients in Europe in 2018. We are proud to be developing Artificial Pancreas solutions, that will considerably improve the quality of life of Type 1 diabetes patients."

Erik Huneker, Chief Executive Officer of Diabeloop, commented: "We are very pleased with the strong progress our Artificial Pancreas system is making in collaboration with our partner Cellnovo. The first clinical results are very encouraging and we've had excellent feedback from the patients and medical teams. We look forward to the complete data from the first study being presented at the ATTD meeting in Paris."

About Cellnovo

An independent medical technology company specialising in diabetes, Cellnovo has developed and markets the first mobile, connected, all-in-one diabetes management system that helps make life easier for patients. Compact, tubeless, intuitive and entirely connected, Cellnovo's insulin pump comprises a mobile touchscreen controller with an integrated blood-glucose meter. This unique device allows optimal management of insulin injections whilst ensuring extensive freedom of movement and peace of mind for patients. Thanks to the automatic transmission of data, it also allows the patient's condition to be continually monitored by family members and healthcare professionals in real time. Cellnovo is currently participating in several major Artificial Pancreas projects with Diabeloop, TypeZero and Horizon 2020 to develop automated insulin delivery systems.

For further information please visit www.cellnovo.com

About the Cellnovo Diabetes Management System

Compact, tubeless, intuitive and entirely connected, Cellnovo's insulin pump comprises a mobile touchscreen controller with an integrated blood-glucose meter. This unique device allows optimal management of insulin injections with drop-by-drop precision, whilst ensuring extensive freedom of movement and peace of mind for patients. Thanks to the automatic transmission of data, it also allows the patient's condition to be continually monitored by family members and healthcare professionals in real time.

Cellnovo is listed on Euronext, Compartment C ISIN: FR0012633360 Ticker: CLNV

About Diabeloop

Diabeloop aims to radically improve life for patients with Type 1 diabetes. Diabeloop will bring back peace of mind, reduce hypoglycemia and complications associated with Type 1 Diabetes. Diabeloop has been developed with the CERITD, a non-profit research care organization focused on diabetes, the CEA LETI a leading French research institution, a group of 12 University Hospitals, patients and diabetologists; it is supported by the French Diabetes Association AFD. Diabeloop is currently raising capital to pursue its development.

For further information please visit www.diabeloop.fr, or follow @diabeloop

