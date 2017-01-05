Hikvision Showcases Intelligent Technologies at INTERSEC Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- This year at INTERSEC Dubai, Hikvision, the world's leading supplier of innovative video surveillance products and solutions, will demonstrate their latest explorations in the development of intelligent data, including the impressive H.265+ video compression technology, unmanned aerial vehicles, facial detection abilities, thermal and 'all-in-one' PanoVu series cameras.

"INTERSEC is the first international security trade show of the new year, and we are very excited to use the opportunity to showcase Hikvision's latest innovations to worldwide visitors," said Binson Xu, GM at Hikvision MENA (Middle East and North Africa), "Besides intelligent technologies and products, visitors will also gain a complete introduction of Hikvision end-to-end solutions with exceptional user experience, for example, the Smart Retail solution and Smart Traffic solution to name just a few."

Hikvision H.265+ Smart codec

Hikvision's self-developed H.265+ compression helps users to get the most value by significantly reducing the bit rate to allow less bandwidth usage without compromising image quality. H.265+ improves the compression ratio with the help of three core technologies, namely: Prediction Encoding, Noise Suppression and Bitrate Control.

H.265+ smart codec is planned to be applied to all Hikvision products in the future, while at INTERSEC Dubai, this technology will first be available in Hikvision Easy IP series, EXIR series, and Hikvision DarkFighter series etc.

Hikvision wide spectrum of solutions

Illustrating that the company is not only a video surveillance manufacturer but a total 'end-to-end' system solutions provider, Hikvision will be showcasing their enhanced vertical solutions, and Pyronix home & business intruder alarms.

Specifically, live view OSD (On Screen Display) for transaction integration will be demonstrated for the Hikvision Smart Retail solution. The Smart Retail solution features accurate Business Intelligence reports for SMB owners to understand their business operation status and improve management efficiency accordingly. The Hikvision Smart Traffic & Parking solution will be presented via a simulated scene of road traffic and parking lot, featuring E-police traffic monitoring and ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition).

Industrial Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

Hikvision continues to push the boundaries of security technology, one example is its UAV product, which will also be showcased at INTERSEC. Hikvision drone technology provides more efficient solutions for places where humans find it hard to access, such as forest fires, high voltage grids and natural disasters.

Hikvision is located at booth SA-A12.