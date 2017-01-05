EveryMundo Expands Its Performance Marketing Solutions and Services Across The Globe

The Hiring of Oliver Dunn and Jonathan Liu Brings Strategic Growth and Business Development Expertise To EveryMundo

MIAMI, Jan. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --EveryMundo, a leading provider of performance marketing solutions for the global airline industry, continues its global expansion with the appointment of two business directors to lead the growth of its business development and Asia-Pacific (APAC) teams.

Oliver Dunn joins EveryMundo as Director of Business Development in Miami, while Jonathan Liu is the new Managing Director for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, based in Hong Kong. With headquarters in the US and a presence in both Latin America and Europe, Dunn and Liu join the performance marketing solutions provider as it continues to grow and offer its products and services to the global airline market.

With worldwide digital travel sales expected to grow 11.5% to $629.81 Billion by the end of 2017, EveryMundo is expanding its global presence to provide more airlines with marketing solutions and services. EveryMundo's offerings helps airlines increase their marketing effectiveness and agility without putting a strain on resources and ultimately empowers them to change the ways in which they do business.

Primed for Growth

Dunn brings to EveryMundo more than a decade of experience in business development and revenue growth through sales management and marketing initiatives. Before joining EveryMundo, he held a Sales Leadership role at Intelligent Medical Objects (IMO), helping the medical software company grow into a $50 million-a-year business.

"I am thrilled to bring my years of software experience to EveryMundo in support of digital marketing strategies and solution platforms that help airlines boost their digital power," said Dunn.

Asian Market Expansion

Liu's career spans search engine optimization and marketing, paid search and online advertising management for such companies as Yahoo!, Expedia, and Hotels.com's Asia brand. Earlier in his career, Liu founded and managed his own digital marketing agency, specializing in media buying and optimization, web development and social media.

"With digital travel sales in the APAC region estimated to grow more than 21% within the next year, the need has never been greater for airlines to increase their digital power, drive direct-channel growth and own their customers," said Liu. "I look forward to helping airlines take back control of the online booking channel."

Since its launch in 2006, EveryMundo has built and managed global campaigns for more than 20 carriers around the world through advanced digital marketing technology products and services in over 25 languages and over 60 countries. Dunn and Liu will provide the company with even deeper expertise as it deploys integrated performance marketing solutions for airlines on a global scale.

For more information about EveryMundo or to interview Dunn or Liu, please contact EveryMundo directly at marketing@everymundo.com.

About EveryMundo

Founded in 2006, EveryMundo provides the travel industry's most advanced solutions for optimizing the direct online booking channel. The Company's flagship technology airTRFX® provides airlines with the sophisticated online infrastructure needed to effectively compete with online travel agencies (OTAs): a page for every destination, route or travel product, in every language and every country, on any device. Leveraging these tools and strategies, numerous global clients speaking more than 25 different languages to customers in over 60 countries have achieved improved direct channel conversions, revenue and customer acquisition. Visit everymundo.com.

