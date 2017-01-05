Gemalto: Uganda speeds visa issuance and strengthens border security with Gemalto Visa Management System

Amsterdam, Jan. 5, 2017 - Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO), the world leader in digital security, is supplying Uganda's Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Control (DCIC) with its Coesys Visa Management (http://www.gemalto.com/govt/coesys/eborder-visa-management) that combines swift issuance of all visas and permits with biometric enrollment upon arrival.

Gemalto is supporting the new solution with integration, deployment, maintenance and training for Ugandan immigration officers. The new scheme allows the authorities to manage the entire visa life cycle from application to issuance. It will help the country achieve its goals to facilitate travel, enhance national security and protect a traveler's identity against theft.

This turnkey solution incorporates a convenient online portal to apply for visas and permits at any time prior to travel. Legitimate visitors receive their Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) by email. Upon arrival in Uganda, visitors get their visas after ETA check, verification of passports (http://www.gemalto.com/govt/travel) and the collection of their biometric data (fingerprints) to uniquely match travelers to the documents they are presenting.

Gemalto's solution includes a link to an integrated control list from local and international sources and alert system to detect and manage undesirable applicants. It also creates a centralized traveler database secured by an Automatic Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS) to share, search and match electronic fingerprints accessible by authorities all over the country.

Launched on July 1st 2016, the new online visa portal (http://www.gemalto.com/govt/coesys/eborder/evisa-portal) significantly improves the experience of traveling to Uganda and supports the country's growing business and tourism sectors. With increased migration across East Africa, Ugandan authorities can ensure that visas are issued to bona fide applicants.

"Gemalto answered our need for a strong, secure solution, based on international standards and in line with Uganda's objective to facilitate travel," said Commissioner Mr. Anthony Namara, Project Coordinator at The Department of Citizenship and Immigration Control. "Gemalto Visa Management provides a fast and flexible response to the challenge of large-scale regional migration."

"This new project puts Uganda at the forefront of enhanced immigration solutions in East Africa," said Ari Bouzbib, Senior Vice President of Government Programs (http://www.gemalto.com/govt) at Gemalto. "The new system also fits with the regional initiative to deploy a single tourist visa program across Uganda, Kenya and Rwanda. This enables Ugandan authorities to readily identify travelers and reinforce national security."

