Ablynx: ABLYNX TO PRESENT AT THE 35th ANNUAL J.P. MORGAN HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE

GHENT, Belgium, 5 January 2017 - Ablynx [Euronext Brussels: ABLX; OTC: ABYLY] will present at the 35th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday 11 January 2017 at 4:30 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (1.30 a.m. on Thursday 12 January, Central European Time).
The presentation will be given by Dr Edwin Moses, CEO of Ablynx, and a breakout session will follow immediately.
The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed on the day via this link (http://jpmorgan.metameetings.com/confbook/healthcare17/directlink.php?p=22864). To ensure a timely connection, it is recommended that users register at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled webcast. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website, under the news & events (http://www.ablynx.com/news/events-presentations/) section, for 90 days following the presentation.
About Ablynx
Ablynx (http://www.ablynx.com/) is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of Nanobodies® (http://www.ablynx.com/technology-innovation/understanding-nanobodies/), proprietary therapeutic proteins based on single-domain antibody fragments, which combine the advantages of conventional antibody drugs with some of the features of small-molecule drugs. Ablynx is dedicated to creating new medicines which will make a real difference to society. Today, the Company has more than 45 proprietary and partnered programmes (http://www.ablynx.com/rd-portfolio/overview/) in development in various therapeutic areas including inflammation, haematology, immuno-oncology, oncology and respiratory disease. The Company has collaborations with multiple pharmaceutical companies including AbbVie, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eddingpharm, Genzyme, Merck & Co., Inc., Merck KGaA, Novartis, Novo Nordisk and Taisho Pharmaceuticals. The Company is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium. More information can be found on www.ablynx.com (http://www.ablynx.com).
For more information, please contact
Ablynx:
Dr Edwin Moses
CEO
t: +32 (0)9 262 00 07
m: +32 (0)473 39 50 68
e: edwin.moses@ablynx.com (mailto:edwin.moses@ablynx.com)
Marieke Vermeersch
Director IR & Corporate Communications
t: +32 (0)9 262 00 82
m: +32 (0)479 49 06 03
e: marieke.vermeersch@ablynx.com (mailto:marieke.vermeersch@ablynx.com%20)
Follow us on Twitter @AblynxABLX
Ablynx media/analyst relations
FTI Consulting:
Julia Phillips, Brett Pollard, Mo Noonan, Matthew Moss
t: +44 20 3727 1000
e: ablynx@fticonsulting.com (mailto:ablynx@fticonsulting.com)
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Ablynx via Globenewswire