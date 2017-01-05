The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day 05.01.2017

Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 05.01.2017



TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP



CA XFRA US80281LAF22 SANTAN.UK GRP 17/23 BD01 BON USD N

CA XFRA XS1543100702 CIBC 17/22 FLR MTN BD01 BON GBP N

CA XFRA XS1547374212 B.N.G. 17/24 MTN BD01 BON EUR N

CA XFRA XS1547407830 BNP PARIBAS 17/23 MTN BD01 BON EUR N

CA XFRA XS1548387593 BASF MTN 17/32 BD01 BON EUR N

CA A53 XFRA VGG069731047 AURA MINERALS INC. O.N. EQ00 EQU EUR N