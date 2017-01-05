Regulatory News:

The Rémy Cointreau Group (Paris:RCO) is pleased to announce the acquisition of 100% of the capital of the Domaine des Hautes Glaces, an organic mountain farm distillery located in the heart of the French Alps, which crafts exceptional single malt whiskies.

Valérie Chapoulaud-Floquet, Chief Executive Officer of the Rémy Cointreau Group, comments: « The acquisition of the Domaine des Hautes Glaces distillery represents the opportunity for Rémy Cointreau to incorporate into its portfolio a high-end French single malt whisky brand crafted in harmony with terroir, people and time: its whiskies are certified organically grown and mainly use renewable and local energies. This acquisition also strengthens the Group in the segment of single malt whiskies, a category in strong growth across all regions of the world, especially for the very high-end ».

Frédéric Revol, founding president of the Domaine des Hautes Glaces, adds: By joining Remy Cointreau, we feel that we have found a remarkable place of expression of the values and savoir-faire of the Domaine des Hautes Glaces. This operation opens new horizons for our territory, for our mountain farming, for our whiskies production. It offers the Domaine the opportunity to fully pursue its quest for taste and terroir ».

Exclusive negotiations with the shareholders of the distillery were the subject of a press release dated 27 October 2016.

About Rémy Cointreau:

The Rémy Cointreau Group is a leading operator in the global Wine &Spirits market with sales of €1,050.7 million for the year ended 31 March 2016 and approximately 1,800 employees. The Rémy Cointreau Group, whose origins in the Charente region date back to 1724, is the result of the merger in 1990 of the holding companies of the Hériard Dubreuil and Cointreau families, which controlled E. Rémy Martin Cie SA and Cointreau Cie SA respectively. Rémy Cointreau has a portfolio of global, upmarket brands, including the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits.

Rémy Cointreau is listed on NYSE Euronext Paris.

About Domaine des Hautes Glaces:

Created in 2009, Domaine des Hautes Glaces produces exceptional single malt whiskies from the Trièves Mountains, an area located at 900m altitude in the French Alps. These whiskies are produced while adhering to a sustainable development approach: certified organic, they are manufactured in a traditional and authentic way from various grains (not only barley and rye, but also spelt and hull-less oats) and under different alpine climates, which gives them their unrivalled flavour. The price range of the Domaine des Hautes Glaces whiskies is between 65 € and 150 €.

