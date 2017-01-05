Legrand at CES 2017: The Eliot Program Dynamic has Gathered Momentum, Legrand Presents Its Latest Connected Innovations

LIMOGES, France, January 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

For the thirdconsecutiveyear,Legrand,as a globalspecialistin electrical and digital buildinginfrastructures,is participating in theConsumer ElectronicsShow (CES)atLas Vegasfrom January5to8,2017.To illustrate theaccelerated deployment ofits Eliotprogram, Legrand is introducing a new connected home controlsolution,Céliane with Netatmo,a newconnected door entry system,Classe300, andtheDigital Lighting Managementsystem,a connected professional lighting management solution.Thisfocuson theEliotprogram is furtheraccentuatedbyputting the spotlighton Legrand's partnerships.Coming in the wake of the recent launch of Eliot in the US,thisparticipation atCES2017evidencestheinnovationdynamic nurtured byLegrandaround theInternetof Things and the notion ofinteroperability.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:ã€€

http://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8011051-legrand-ces-2017-eliot-program-dynamic

"Ourattendance atCES 2017reflects our globalambitionson theintelligentbuilding market," states Gilles Schnepp, Chairman and CEO of Legrand. "Ourstrategy involves developing innovative connectedsolutions,setting up suitable infrastructure,and promotinginteroperability through partnershipsso as to adapt to all requirements."

The Eliotprogramin actionatCES 2017Ì¶connected products and solutionsfor a steadily enhanced userexperience

As connected devices are one of three cornerstones of the Eliot program, Legrand has decided especially to showcase products for the connected home. TheCéliane with Netatmorange of connected switches and sockets embodies Legrand's drive to innovate and popularize the smart home. This new range makes it easy to install connected lights, roller shutters or thermostats, and to control them either locally or remotely, using a switch or a smartphone, or simply by voice command.

On its stand, Legrand is also presenting the new connected door entry system,Classe 300, which has proved highly successful since its European launch in October 2016. It enables users to take action (see, speak, give access) at any time, from a tablet or smartphone, via the free-to-download Door Entry application and without any subscription.

Specifically for the American market, Legrand is also promoting its DLM (Digital Lighting Management) connected solution for professional lighting management in commercial sector buildings, such as stores.

Innovation supported by an electrical and digitalinfrastructurethat is ever more scalable,robustand secure

For connected devices to communicate, they require not only high-performance networks but an infrastructure inside buildings which allows them to connect to these networks. This is the second cornerstone of the Eliot program. Legrand is enhancing its infrastructure with a Cloud touch by bringing all of its product range under a single Legrand Cloud, and launching its own API.

PartnershipsandInteroperability:at the core of Legrand's IoT strategy

The third cornerstone of the Eliot program, interoperability, is at the core of Legrand's approach. Because this is an essential precondition for the development of connected devices, Legrand is acting in multiple ways to help set standards in this respect. At stake is the ability to promote the use of open languages, capable of integrating with third-party systems and exchanging data. This is why Legrand is positioning itself as a generator of third-party services, by providing the reliable and durable electrical installations without which many services could not be made available to users. Legrand is a party to several partnerships with associates like The French IOT, Zigbee Alliance, Thread Group or la Poste for example.

Legrandatthe CES

Legrand: Sands Expo, A-D Hall: booth nb 43900 / Legrand & Netatmo: Sands Expo, A-D Hall: booth nb 43700

AboutLegrand

http://www.legrand.com

AboutEliot

http://www.legrand.com/EN/eliot-program_13238.html



(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/452658/Legrand_at_CES.jpg )

Video:

http://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8011051-legrand-ces-2017-eliot-program-dynamic



