Armin Reininger Joins Sobi as Senior Vice President, Head of Global Medical and Scientific Affairs

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Jan. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi') today announced that Armin Reininger, MD, PhD has been appointed Senior Vice President, Head of Global Medical and Scientific Affairs.

Armin joins Sobi from Shire/Baxalta where he for the past 6 years has developed the Medical Affairs team within haemophilia and haematology as Head of Medical Affairs EMEA and Head of Medical Affairs Global, respectively. He also has a long track record in basic research and clinical experience from academia, being a board certified specialist in transfusion medicine and Professor of Anatomy at the Ludwig Maximillian's University in Munich, Germany.

"We are truly delighted to welcome Armin to Sobi", says Geoffrey McDonough, President and CEO at Sobi. "Armin will apply his deep experience as an industry leader and academic in haemophilia to our team, as well as his global experience in Medical and Scientific Affairs to our stakeholders."

Armin will lead Sobi's cross-functional Medical & Scientific Affairs team, supporting Sobi's patient centric approach. Translating insights from the patient journey helps to understand patient needs and influences Sobi's R&D and commercial strategy. The Medical and Scientific Affairs team will continue to develop the robust scientific evidence base for the company's rare disease portfolio.

"I am excited to join the team at Sobi, to contribute to the scientific foundation for the portfolio, and to further develop the patient centric approach that Sobi is pioneering in the rare disease field," says Armin.

Armin Reininger joined Sobi on 1 January 2017.

Sobi is an international specialty healthcare company dedicated to rare diseases. Sobi's mission is to develop and deliver innovative therapies and services to improve the lives of patients. The product portfolio is primarily focused on Haemophilia, Inflammation and Genetic diseases. Sobi also markets a portfolio of specialty and rare disease products across Europe, the Middle East, North Africa and Russia for partner companies. Sobi is a pioneer in biotechnology with world-class capabilities in protein biochemistry and biologics manufacturing. In 2015, Sobi had total revenues of SEK 3.2 billion (USD 385 M) and about 700 employees. The share (STO: SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More information is available at www.sobi.com.

