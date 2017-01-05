Regulatory News:

CARBIOS (Paris:ALCRB) (NYSE Alternext in Paris: ALCRB), an innovative green chemistry company specializing in enzymatic bioprocesses applied to plastic and textile polymers, reports today about the liquidity contract entrusted to the brokerage firm Gilbert Dupont.

As of December 31, 2016, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

Number of shares: 14,797

- Cash balance of the liquidity account: €40,735.94

For the record, as of the half-year report on June 30, 2016, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

Number of shares: 11,312

- Cash balance of the liquidity account: €21,467.63

About CARBIOS:

CARBIOS is a young, innovative green chemistry company, whose mission is to find biological solutions to the environmental and sustainable development issues faced by industrial businesses today. CARBIOS acquired the rights to research that was conducted over a number of years by various public and private sector laboratories. By leveraging the unique properties of biological catalysts (enzymes), it has used this research as the foundation for developing innovative industrial bioprocesses that optimize the technical, economic and environmental performance of polymers (thermoplastic materials and synthetic or food-based fibers). The company has focused its efforts on a strategic application sector: plastics. CARBIOS' growth strategy is based on a clear business model of industrial value creation that targets attractive markets, develops innovative and competitive bioprocesses and licenses them to major industrial stakeholders for commercialization. CARBIOS benefits from the financial support of the leading European venture capital firm Truffle Capital. CARBIOS was founded in 2011 and has been funded, since its inception, by funds managed by the Holding Incubatrice Chimie Verte fund. CARBIOS was granted the label "Young Innovative Company" by Bpifrance (former OSEO) and is eligible for investments by private equity mutual funds (FCPIs).

For more information, please visit www.carbios.fr

CARBIOS is eligible for the PEA-PME, a government program allowing French residents investing in SMEs to benefit from income tax rebates.

