EXCHANGE NOTICE, 5 JANUARY 2017 SHARES



NOKIA CORPORATION: SHARES SUBSCRIBED WITH OPTION RIGHTS



A total of 126 000 Nokia Corporation's shares have been subscribed with the Nokia Corporation's 2011 option rights. The shares will be traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki as old shares as of 9 January 2017.



Identifiers of Nokia Corporation's share:



Trading code: NOKIA ISIN code: FI0009000681 Orderbook id: 24311 Number of shares: 5 836 055 012



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



TIEDOTE, 5.1.2017 OSAKKEET



NOKIA OYJ: OPTIO-OIKEUKSILLA MERKITYT OSAKKEET



Nokia Oyj:n vuoden 2011 optio-oikeuksilla merkityt yhteensä 126.000 osaketta ovat kaupankäynnin kohteena yhdessä vanhojen osakkeiden kanssa 9.1.2017 alkaen.



Nokia Oyj:n osakkeen perustiedot:



Kaupankäyntitunnus: NOKIA ISIN-koodi: FI0009000681 id: 24311 Osakemäärä: 5.836.055.012



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260