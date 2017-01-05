Cantargia's Research and Development to be Presented at Biotech Showcase in San Francisco on 9 January 2017

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Jan 05, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Cantargia AB's ("Cantargia") CEO, Göran Forsberg, will be giving a presentation of the company at the Biotech Showcase conference in San Francisco, USA on 9 January at 4 p.m. local time. The presentation will focus on the company's CAN04 product candidate for non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer and will also include an introduction to Cantargia's new CANxx project for autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

Biotech Showcase is an investor and partner conference which gives small and medium-sized biotech companies the opportunity to present themselves and meet investors and commercial partners within the area of biopharmaceuticals. The conference attracts investors and industry experts from across the whole world and this year the organisers expect over 3,000 visitors to the event in San Francisco, USA.

Date and time: 9-11 January 2017

Place: Hilton, Union Square, San Francisco, USA

Information: https://ebdgroup.knect365.com/biotech-showcase/

Video presentations and interviews available

Cantargia's presentation can be followed at: https://event.webcasts.com/viewer/event.jsp?ei=1130602

All presentations that are recorded on camera or broadcasted live will be available on Cantargia's website, www.cantargia.com. Göran Forsberg presented Cantargia at the Inv€$tival Showcase, which was organised by Biotech and Money in collaboration with Jefferies in London on 18 November 2016. The interview that was made at the time will be available at http://www.pharmatelevision.com/PTVGUide.aspx from 6 January 2017 and thereafter on the company's website.

For further information, please contact

Göran Forsberg, CEO

Telephone: +46 (0)46-275 62 60

E-mail: goran.forsberg@cantargia.com

Certified Adviser: Sedermera Fondkommission

This constitutes information that Cantargia is required to publish under the EU's Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the above contact person on 5 January 2017, at 8:30 a.m.

CONTACT:

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/cantargia-ab/r/cantargia-s-research-and-development-to-be-presented-at-biotech-showcase-in-san-francisco-on-9-janua,c2160687

The following files are available for download: