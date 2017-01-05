sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 05.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 551 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,241 Euro		-0,037
-1,62 %
WKN: A2DJJ0 ISIN: US74154B3024 Ticker-Symbol: YP1A 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
PRIMA BIOMED LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PRIMA BIOMED LTD ADR 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,241
2,433
09:11
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PRIMA BIOMED LTD ADR
PRIMA BIOMED LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PRIMA BIOMED LTD ADR2,241-1,62 %