Boly Inc., a global high-tech company headquartered in Silicon Valley, is pleased to announce its latest patent-pending technology for renewable energy at the Consumer Electronics Show 2017 (CES 2017) in Las Vegas.

BolySolar is an evolving set of solar system technologies created by Boly Inc. that will revolutionize the energy industry. At CES 2017, Boly Inc. will announce its fourth and fifth renewable energy products -- BolySolar Enhancer and BolySolar Doubler.

The patent-pending solutions utilize mirrors or reflective Fresnel lens technology to concentrate light into the focal area, which can be mounted directly to a solar panel. Both solutions are constructed to enhance current technology solar panel solutions. (See drawing)

BolySolar Enhancer has the following characteristics:

It can be applied to existing installations to increase power generation, so as to recover investments costs sooner.

Peak density is 1.3 times higher than existing fixed PV installations.

It can generate 1.4 times more electricity than existing fixed PV installations annually.

It can attach to existing fixed PV installations, with no need to re-arrange the panel layout.

It is designed to be an aftermarket consumer product for utility and single panel solutions.

BolySolar Doubler, more powerful than the Enhancer, provides:

A solution that will typically double the electricity output of a PV panel with flanking reflective Fresnel lens and mirrors

1.8-2 times annual electricity output boost for fixed PV installations

Flexibility to attach to any solar panel, with or without a single axis tracking

Option for low-cost single axis tracker with self-cleaning technology

These products will reduce costs by 20-30% and increase power production by 1.4-2.0 times. "With the current price of solar panels declining, our solution will bring costs down by a further 30% or more, and make higher-efficiency panels more economically attractive. This makes utility-scale solar power plants immediately more economical than fossil fuel power plants," said Dr. Xiaoping Hu, CEO of Bolymedia Holdings Co. Ltd.

For more information about the latest technology of Boly Inc., please visit Booth 35785 at South Hall 4, CES 2017 which will last from January 5 to 8.

About Boly Inc.

Bolymedia Holdings Co. Ltd. (Boly Inc.) was established in 2002. The company has three subsidiary companies in California, Shenzhen and Hong Kong and has filed over 90 patents covering broad areas of Imaging and Clean Tech. The company has two business divisions, Imaging Renewable Energy. Its mission is for the world to introduce efficient solar energy systems that solve the problem of global warming and remove the burdens of today's energy struggles. For more information, please visit http://bolymedia.com/.

