IP Investment Priorities in 2017

What are IP leaders investing in to not only better protect, but also enhance the value of their IP? That's the question the Global IP Exchange seeks to answer.

As we move into 2017, the majority of in-house IP leaders have realised that to enhance the strategic value of their IP and to move from being viewed as a cost centre to a strategic contributor to the business, it's essential that their strategy is closely aligned with their business goals and communicated effectively across the global business.

• But how do you roll this strategy out across the global business?

• What are the best ways to guide and gain buy-in from the regional and global business leaders?

• How can Chief IP Counsel be sure that they are utilising the right external partners?

The 2017 IP Report: Investment Priorities is a definitive guide to the top challenges, projects and biggest investment priorities shaping the strategies of IP, Patent, Trademark and Brand Protection leaders from global corporates across the high tech, telecoms, software, pharmaceutical, retail, FMCG, online, oil & gas and engineering industries.

Which challenges are keeping Heads of IP awake at night? And which services and solutions are they prioritising in 2017?

Amy Glover, Senior Director at the Global IP Exchange explains why this report is a must read for all those concerned with their intellectual property as we move into 2017: "This report has been created using insights from Chief IP Counsel, Heads of IP, Patent, Trademark and Brand Protection. These senior IP leaders have shared their top challenges, plus their investment plans for the next six to twelve months with us, which we have compiled into an in-depth report featuring the full industry and geographic responsibility breakdown of those included in the research, their top 16 investment priorities as well as some of the real challenges facing these heads of business - information which makes this a must read report."

Access this free report here to understand which challenges IP leaders from the likes of Ikea, Roche, Atos, Dolby, Scania, Liberty Global and many more deem critical and what they'll be investing in to help them enhance the value of their IP.

For more information about the investments highlighted within this report, or to request your invitation to attend the 8th Global IP Exchange (6-8 March, Berlin, Germany)