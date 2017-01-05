As of January 9, 2017, the following instrument listed on STO Corporate Bonds will change Short Name and market segment to STO Sustainable Bonds.



The ISIN code will remain unchanged.



ISIN New Short Name New Trading Code New Segment --------------------------------------------------------------------- SE0009356975 FABE 102 GB FABE_102_GB STO Sustainable Bonds ---------------------------------------------------------------------



Nasdaq Stockholm AB