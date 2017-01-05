

WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 04/01/2017 IE00BYPGT035 900000 USD 8,672,716.32 9.6364



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 04/01/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 2000000 USD 27,644,922.30 13.8225



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 04/01/2017 IE00BDF12W49 16000 USD 259,243.08 16.2027



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 04/01/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 625000 USD 9,221,709.50 14.7547



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 04/01/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 150000 USD 1,552,773.86 10.3518



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 04/01/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 1150000 USD 11,904,837.43 10.352



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 04/01/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2805000 EUR 35,995,885.05 12.8328



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 04/01/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 282,721.28 13.4629



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 04/01/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,078,244.43 15.0593



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 04/01/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 71000 EUR 1,077,215.42 15.172



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 04/01/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 70010 GBP 745,418.33 10.6473



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 04/01/2017 IE00BVXBH163 3990000 USD 63,158,981.86 15.8293



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 04/01/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 70000 USD 1,199,128.46 17.1304



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 04/01/2017 IE00BQZJC527 2550000 EUR 41,466,853.75 16.2615



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 04/01/2017 IE00BDF16114 21000 EUR 279,722.42 13.3201



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 04/01/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000.001 EUR 271,002.53 12.9049



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 04/01/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,147,662.60 13.8273



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 04/01/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,235,754.15 17.1633



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 04/01/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,135,262.55 15.1437



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 04/01/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 1750000 GBP 17,193,450.82 9.8248



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 04/01/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,189,100.33 16.9847



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 04/01/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 266,401.31 16.6501



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 04/01/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 125000 USD 2,085,678.38 16.6854



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 04/01/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 2200000 EUR 28,906,608.10 13.1394



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 04/01/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 151250 CHF 2,671,856.83 17.6652



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 04/01/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 151000 EUR 2,277,824.25 15.0849



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 04/01/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 150010 GBP 1,547,191.52 10.3139



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 04/01/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 301000 USD 5,122,494.99 17.0183



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 04/01/2017 IE00BVXC4854 2400000 USD 36,176,647.15 15.0736



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 04/01/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 700000 GBP 3,934,446.54 5.6206



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 04/01/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2925000 USD 54,404,808.91 18.5999



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 04/01/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,020,317.49 15.6972



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 04/01/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 65000 GBP 902,036.86 13.8775



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 04/01/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 16000 USD 276,768.27 17.298



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 04/01/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 276,282.62 17.2677



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 04/01/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 325000 USD 5,609,121.52 17.2588



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 04/01/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 845000 USD 17,011,937.79 20.1325



