iMDsoft, a leader in clinical information systems, is proud to announce that the MetaVisionclinical information system is now certified by Haute Autorité de Santé (HAS) for hospital prescription support software (LAP Certification). This certification attests that MetaVision's functionalities help improve the quality of prescribing, facilitate the job of the prescribing physician, promote regulatory compliance for prescriptions and reduce the cost of treatment of equal quality. MetaVision, in conjunction with VIDAL Hoptimal, meets all 108 of the criteria outlined in the mandate of June 2012, including requirements for mode of choice of medicines, contraindication and interaction notifications, and information about inpatient prescriptions and outpatient prescriptions.

MetaVision is designed to meet the unique challenges of critical care and anaesthesia environments, and provides specialised functionality for these specialised units. The system generates complete and accurate electronic medical records and includes advanced tools for clinical assessment, treatment and care planning. Advanced decision support options promote the delivery of best practices, protocols and regulatory requirements. MetaVision offers workflow coverage across the entire continuum of care, maintaining a single patient record throughout ICUs, pre-op units, ORs, recovery units and general wards.

MetaVision was recently chosen by UniHA, a leading French public sector purchasing group, as their clinical information system of choice for critical care. Two UniHA hospitals have already started working on their MetaVision projects: Centre Hospitalier Libourne and CHU de Rennes.

"We are constantly striving to give hospitals the tools necessary for improving patient care. It is very gratifying to receive this significant validation of MetaVision's capabilities," said Eran David, CTO of iMDsoft. "Our sophisticated clinical decision support options make it easier for clinicians to prescribe medications correctly and efficiently, in accordance with regulatory requirements."

