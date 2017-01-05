

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3:15 am ET Thursday, the Federal Statistical office publishes Swiss consumer prices for December. Prices are forecast to remain flat after falling 0.3 percent in November.



Ahead of the data, the franc traded mixed against its major rivals. While the franc rose against the greenback and the pound, it fell against the yen and the euro.



The franc was worth 1.0167 against the greenback, 1.2527 against the pound, 1.0733 against the euro and 113.90 against the yen as of 3:10 am ET.



