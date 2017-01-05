

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Most Asian stocks rose on Thursday, although Japanese shares ended a tad weaker, hit by a stronger yen and some profit booking after the previous session's strong rally.



Gains were widespread across the region as the dollar retreated from 14-year highs and investors viewed the minutes of the Federal Reserve's December meeting as less hawkish than expected.



The FOMC minutes noted upside risks to forecasts for economic growth as a result of prospects for more expansionary fiscal policies in coming years under President-elect Donald Trump.



The minutes also revealed that Fed officials believe they might have to raise interest rates faster than the 'gradual' pace to halt a buildup in inflation that may arise if the unemployment rate undershoots the longer-run normal rate.



Meanwhile, oil prices slipped in Asian deals on doubts over whether the Opec and non-Opec cuts will fully materialize.



China's Shanghai Composite index rose 6.62 points or 0.21 percent to 3,165.41 after a private survey showed growth in China's services sector accelerated to a 17-month high in December, adding to recent signs of stability in the world's second-largest economy.



The focus remained on the offshore yuan, which rose sharply for a second day on a Bloomberg report that the government is making all efforts to support the currency and stem capital outflows. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 322 points or 1.46 percent at 22,456 in late trade.



Japanese shares lost ground as the yen extended gains on uncertainty over the path of U.S. fiscal policy. Investors ignored the latest survey from Nikkei showing that activity in Japan's services sector expanded in December at the fastest pace in 11 months.



The Nikkei average slid 73.47 points or 0.37 percent to 19,520.69 after rallying as much as 2.5 percent in the previous session. The broader Topix index closed 0.08 percent higher at 1,555.68. Sharp Corp shares soared 11 percent on a Nikkei report that the company will consider listing its LCD joint venture with Foxconn.



Australian shares eked out modest gains, with higher commodity prices and encouraging service sector data underpinning investor sentiment.



Activity in Australia's services sector surged to its highest level in almost a decade during December, the latest survey from the Australian Industry Group showed with a PMI score of 57.7, up sharply from 51.1 in November.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 16.90 points or 0.29 percent to 5,753.30 and the broader All Ordinaries index closed 16.90 points or 0.29 percent higher at 5,805.10.



Oil & gas major Santos rallied 2.5 percent, Oil Search advanced 1.8 percent and Origin Energy advanced 1.7 percent after oil prices rose nearly 2 percent overnight.



Gold miners Newcrest and Evolution climbed about 2 percent each as gold prices hovered near a four-week high on a weaker dollar. TPG Telecom gained 2.3 percent after a brokerage upgrade.



Seoul shares fell slightly on institutional selling as market participants await Samsung Electronics' guidance for its four-quarter earnings.



The Kospi average dropped 3.69 points or 0.18 percent to 2,041.95. Market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 1.7 percent and automaker Hyundai Motor eased 0.3 percent as the Korean won shot up 20 won against the U.S. dollar.



New Zealand's benchmark NZX-50 index inched up 1.30 points or 0.02 percent to 6,975.60, led by stocks offering high dividend yields. Spark New Zealand advanced 2.9 percent and Contact Energy gained 1.5 percent. A2 Milk dropped 1.4 percent as shares of rival Bellamy's Australia remained in a trading halt.



India's Sensex was up 255 points or 0.96 percent at 26,894 after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley expressed confidence that direct and indirect tax mop-up will surpass Budget estimates this fiscal.



Singapore's Straits Times index was rallying 1.4 percent while benchmark indexes in Indonesia, Malaysia and Taiwan were up between 0.3 percent and 0.8 percent.



Overnight, U.S. stocks inched higher to close just shy of record levels as market participants digested the FOMC minutes. The Dow rose 0.3 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.9 percent and the S&P 500 added 0.6 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX