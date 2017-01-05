

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - Austria's wholesale prices rebounded in December on higher oil and steel prices, Statistics Austria reported Thursday.



Wholesale prices advanced 4.3 percent year-on-year in December, reversing a 0.2 percent fall in November. This was the fastest growth since September 2012.



On a monthly basis, wholesale prices climbed 2.2 percent in contrast to November's 0.4 percent fall.



In the whole year of 2016, wholesale prices decreased by 2.3 percent from previous year.



