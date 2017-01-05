FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC - Notice of Annual General Meeting Resolution 15

NEWS RELEASE

5 January 2017

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Notice of Annual General Meeting - Resolution 15

Please note that resolution 15 as set out within the Notice of the Company's Annual General Meeting dated 13 December 2016 correctly states:

General Meetings

15. THAT any General Meeting of the Company (other than the Annual General Meeting of the Company) shall be called by notice of at least 14 clear days provided that the authority shall expire on the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company, or, if earlier, on the expiry 15 months from the date of the passing of this resolution.

The wording set out in the proxy form and form of direction should be disregarded with respect to this resolution.

The Company's annual report was posted to shareholders on Tuesday, 20 December 2016. Members of the public may obtain copies from Frostrow Capital LLP. 25 Southampton Buildings, London WC2A 1AL or from the Company's website at:

www.finsburygt.com.

The Company's annual report and financial statements for the year ended 30 September 2016 has been submitted to the UK Listing Authority, and is available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism (NSM): http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

- end -

information please contact:

Victoria Hale, Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone 020 3 170 8732