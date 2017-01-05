Addressing Audiences Throughout the Sales Funnel with Integrated Brand, Brand Response and Direct Response Campaign Drives Higher Conversion Rates and Lowers Cost Per Quote by 42%

Xaxis, the world's largest programmatic media and technology platform, has today announced the results of its work with Maxus to deliver a cross platform campaign for leading energy company, npower. The innovative three-phase 2016 campaign, sought to generate awareness and subscriptions to npower's innovative added value solutions, including the installation of Nest learning thermostat systems, or bundling energy and TV services.

Media agency Maxus was tasked with creating a strategy focused on addressing audiences throughout the funnel ultimately aimed at driving sales, but with a KPI of increasing the number of customers requesting quotations and at greatly reduced cost per quote. Working with Xaxis, Maxus developed a three-tier digital strategy with campaigns in brand, brand response and direct response, all delivered through Xaxis Turbine, Xaxis' proprietary DMP.

Emily Robinson, display account manager, Maxus, explains how Turbine helped to integrate each of these campaigns: "Data was at the heart of bringing the campaign together across channels and at every stage. We leveraged data from the brand campaign in brand response to target the best responding audiences, and subsequently used data from BR to create a set of audiences that would be receptive to our direct activity. By adopting this joined up strategy enabled by Turbine we were able to match the right products and messages to the right point in the purchase funnel a data-driven approach that delivered great results for npower and a cost per quote that was 42% lower."

Xaxis Insights and Analytics also helped Maxus demonstrate the increased impact of targeting users with multiple messages across each tier of the campaign. For example, consumers were found to be twice as likely to engage when seeing display and VoD rather than VoD alone. Compared to DR in isolation, conversion rates increased 12x when users had been exposed to VoD, premium and DR. Over 5,000 new customers were brought to the npower site.

"This campaign epitomises the power of being able to address audiences across all media channels and throughout the sales funnel in a way that brings brand and performance together to present consumers with a consistent, relevant message that is amplified across media," said Damien Hodge, UK Commercial Director, Xaxis. "Creating bespoke audiences via Turbine is crucial, but it was equally important to be able to locate this audience at scale and in the highest possible quality placements. AppNexus technology allows Xaxis to integrate directly into the best UK publishers as well as gain full access to all exchanges whenever we see the audience. This allows additional reach via guaranteed first look access, and upfront agreed market leading quality."

About Xaxis

Xaxis is a global digital media platform that programmatically connects advertisers to audiences across all addressable channels. Through the expert use of proprietary data and advertising technology along with unparalleled media relationships, Xaxis delivers results for clients in 46 markets across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. Advertisers working with Xaxis achieve exceptionally high return on advertising spend through the company's proprietary media products, as well as through its specialist companies, Triad Retail Media, Light Reaction, plista and Bannerconnect. For more information, visit www.xaxis.com.

About Maxus Global

Maxus Global is a global network of local media agencies that embraces technology and innovation to deliver tangible business benefits for clients.

Maxus has a clear vision: to lead clients into change and the brilliant opportunity that change creates.

Maxus delivers meaningful business results through a mix of smart organic growth and by strengthening and expanding its specialist services. Clients include NBCU, L'Oréal, Church Dwight, BT, Huawei and Aldi.

Maxus is part of GroupM, the world's largest media investment management group, responsible for nearly one-third of all media investment worldwide and serving as parent company for all of WPP's media agencies.

Founded in 2008, Maxus employs around 3,000 people across 55 countries in 70 offices and has been the world's fastest growing media network for six consecutive years, according to RECMA.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170105005399/en/

Contacts:

Harmonica Xaxis

Peter Epstein, +1 323-251-3567

peter@harmonica.co

or

Adrian Brophy, +44 (0)1962 883 203

adrian@harmonica.co