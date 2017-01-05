Column5 Consulting Expands SAP BPC Hands-On Workshops to EMEA Region

LONDON, Jan. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Column5 Consulting is proud to announce that it will now be offering quarterly SAP BusinessObjects Planning & Consolidation (BPC) reporting and administrator hands-on training in the EMEA region. These three and four day workshops have been very popular with SAP Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) users in North America and Column5 will now be providing these courses to European users as well. David Jones, EMEA Managing Director, commented, "We have previously run these training courses for specific Middle East clients as well as part of our European EPM Summit. They have been very well received and highly praised by delegates for the quality and insight they give to the effective use of SAP BPC. As a result, we are very excited to be offering these as public courses on a quarterly basis available to all BPC users."

The SAP BPC v10.x Reporting Workshop is a three-day course that offers a comprehensive toolbox for building dynamic reports and input forms in the EPM Add-in for Excel interface. Applicable to both the Microsoft and NetWeaver platforms for SAP BPC v10.0 and v10.1, the course begins with basic reporting considerations and moves onto advanced reporting topics. This workshop is scheduled for March (Manchester), June (London), and November (Manchester) of 2017. More information, including a detailed agenda, is available here: https://www.column5.com/bpc-reporting-workshops-uk

The SAP BPC v10.1 Administration for NetWeaver Workshop is a four-day course that details in-depth instruction on primary tasks of an administrator of SAP BPC. Attendees:

Explore creating and running data manager packages and managing environments, models, and dimensions.

Discover how to secure dimensions and how to provide users with specific task and data profiles.

Streamline processes by creating process templates and managing Business Process Flows (BPF).

These hands-on activities, using Web Client, Administration, Excel, Word, and PowerPoint interfaces, allows attendees to familiarize themselves with the look and feel of the NetWeaver Planning and Consolidation software. This workshop is scheduled for March (Manchester), June (London), and November (Manchester) of 2017. More information, including a detailed agenda, is available here: https://www.column5.com/bpc-nw-admin-training-uk

