UCapital's Banking Report: JP Morgan, Citibank, Bank of America and Wells Fargo Share Prices are all Expected to Soar

UCapital is expected to release its annual expectations for the US banking sector for the end of 2016 to its investors in the coming month. The report presents a positive outlook for US bank stocks, implying an attractive upside for investors at this stage.

According to Michael Mellon, Senior Analyst at UCapital and one of the report's writers, U.S. bank stocks are in a steady uptrend and will continue to rise until the end of 2017.

"JP Morgan, Citibank, Bank of America and Wells Fargo share prices are all expected to soar due to several global events that could have a great impact on their prices," says Mellon. "One significant event is the U.S. market recovery, which has greatly increase total transactions economy-wide and has earned more revenue for the giant banks. Another major reason that the U.S. bank stocks are seeing an upward trend is the increase in housing prices that drives people to take loans and invest in the real-estate market. Home sales are up and the expected rise in interest rates are raising demand for home loans."

"The third reason is the impending end to historically low interest rates in the USA that are encouraging the public to acquire mortgages ahead of increases in borrowing costs. Moreover, the current weakening of European and Chinese economies is encouraging investors to withdraw from those markets. Consequently, money will be directed to the U.S. market, using the banks as transactional routes for this capital and increasing their revenue streams. Finally, historical statistics indicate that the upcoming government elections could trigger a rally in U.S. bank stocks," Mellon continues.

Mellon specializes in the Banking Investment Sector and has over 5 years of experience in providing personal consultations to international clients.

