Bahrain Petroleum Company Leads MENA Oil & Gas Sector with First Avaya Fabric Network

Bahrain Petroleum Company (Bapco), the national oil company of Bahrain, has chosen Avaya ' s technology to transform its network infrastructure. In line with its business objectives of rebranding and digital transformation, Bapco will deploy Avaya's next-generation Fabric technology to power the corporate network across its locations in Bahrain, enabling the company to add services and devices securely and seamlessly in the Internet of Things (IoT) era.

The first company to discover oil in the Arabian Peninsula in 1932, Bapco will become the first company in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region's oil & gas sector to deploy Avaya's next-generation Fabric networking solution. The technology chosen will give Bapco a future-proof infrastructure, providing simplicity and reliability for the deployment of new services as and when needed. With minimal configuration touch points, the technology reduces human error, and guarantees the resiliency necessary to avoid outages and impact on business processes.

The new network infrastructure will provide connectivity for a range of services, including voice, data, CCTV, video, digital signage, and more. The technology chosen allows Bapco to benefit from emerging trends such as cloud, mobility and the IoT safely and securely. By enabling Bapco to create stealth, hyper-segments within their network, Avaya provides the elasticity to protect the 'everywhere perimeter,' delivering end-to-end network segmentation. Devices and services can be provisioned quickly and easily, reducing rollout time.

Bapco is a regional leader in the oil & gas sector and an important contributor to modern Bahrain, accounting for a significant portion of the region's energy-related activities. Wholly-owned by the Government of Bahrain, Bapco's activities include refining, storage, production, marketing, training and development, and environmental initiatives in the kingdom.

"Bapco has never stood still and we are always looking at how we can use technology to further our leadership in the oil & gas sector. We require a networking infrastructure that can meet our needs for today and enable us to deliver the services required in the future. Avaya's state-of-the-art technology will deliver the resiliency, scalability and security to ensure there is no impact on business processes, while simplifying the provisioning of new services as and when required."

Mr. Daij Khalifa, Manager - Information Technology, Bapco

