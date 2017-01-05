UK's Largest High Street Toy Retailer, The Entertainer, to Join SmartFocus on Stage at the National Retail Federation's Annual Convention

LONDON, January 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Entertainer Sees 3x Increase in Email Revenue and 97% Rise in YOY Sales After Embracing Contextual Marketing With SmartFocus

SmartFocus, creator of the groundbreaking Message Cloud solution, will be joined on stage by long-term customers, The Entertainer, at this year's NRF Retail's BIG Show in New York.

The Entertainer, the UK's largest high street toy retailer, has reported a 3x increase in email revenue and a 97% rise in YOY sales to date, 18 months after it chose SmartFocus' world-class digital marketing platform.

The Entertainer's Chief Marketing Officer, Phil Geary, and Head of Online, Rob Wood, will join SmartFocus on stage on the first day of the convention to showcase the astounding results the toy retailer has achieved after they selected SmartFocus to drive personalisation and segmentation in their marketing, and give them a single view of their customers.

The team will reveal how real-time marketing and personalisation can influence customer purchase in their session 'Context. Content. Crowds. The Power Triangle of Modern Real-Time Marketing' on Monday January 16 at 12.45.

Sarah Taylor, CMO at SmartFocus, comments: "We are delighted to be able to showcase the fantastic work we have undertaken with The Entertainer at Retail's BIG Show this year. The Entertainer's marketing team willbe available to talk through the fantastic results they have achieved since implementing The Message Cloud.

"We are also very excited to bring our exclusive SmartCentre to the show for the first time. The Smart Centre is an innovation hub where you can experience a sophisticated customer journey - both from the marketer'sand the customer's eyes, and where visitors can see The Message Cloud in action."

Rob Wood, Head of Online at The Entertainer, said: "Maximising your customers' lifetime value and capitalising on your inventory to give you the best marketing revenue possible is a simple task when you have the right innovative and intuitive digital tools available.

"Luckily that is what The Message Cloud has given us; alongside the power to send unique and personalised messages, triggered by the customer and powered by split-second live data - and we can't wait to show NRF Retail's BIG Show audience how we made our marketing campaigns work harder and smarter this year."

Within 18 months of using The Message Cloud, The Entertainer has:

Tripled email revenue, with 97% rise in YOY sales to date

36% boost in new sales

61% increase in conversion rates

80% increase in CTR from behavioural segments used in email personalisation

Doubled email open rates

90% of marketing emails are now segmented and personalised

120% increase in mobile sales

Recommendations in transactional emails increased CTR by 64% and transactional email revenue was up 48% YOY

60% increase in returning shoppers

29% increase in sales from website product recommendations

25% increase in conversions from abandoned cart emails

Significantly increased AOV

SmartFocus is an innovator in messaging and communications, enabling"the world's largest brands - including Mercedes-Benz, Speedo and Levi's - to understand and connect more closely with today's"consumers via web, mobile, email and social"channels." Using The Message Cloud, SmartFocus customers have the rich data, intelligence and the tools for sending contextually unique engagements, through"any digital channel. SmartFocus is trusted by over 2,000 customers, and its Message Cloud delivers 60 billion personalised interactions and 7 million email campaigns a year.

SmartFocus will showcase its Message Cloud technology in its Smart Centre at Booth #515 - to book a meeting with the team at NRF Retail's BIG Show, registerhere.