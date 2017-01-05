Orava Residential REIT plc



STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 5 JANUARY 2017 AT 11:00 a.m.



INVITATION TO ORAVA RESIDENTIAL REIT'S CAPITAL MARKETS DAY ON 17 JANUARY 2017



Investors, analysts and media representatives are invited to attend Orava Residential REIT's Capital Markets Day, which will be held in Pörssitalo at Fabianinkatu 14, 00100 Helsinki, on Tuesday 17 January 2017 starting at 1:00 p.m. Registration will begin at 12:30 p.m.



At the event, we shall present (in Finnish) Orava Residential REIT's strategy, business model, profit drivers and housing market analysis. During the day, you will see presentations by Jouni Torasvirta, Chairmain of the Board; Pekka Peiponen, CEO; Veli Matti Salmenkylä, CFO and Mikael Postila, Head of Investment Analysis. The presentations will end at approximately 4:00 p.m.



A buffet will be served after the presentations. The event will end at approximately 5:00 p.m.



To register, please send an e-mail to info@oravarahastot.fi or call +358 10 420 3100 by 11 January 2017. Please note that the number of attendants is limited.



Orava Residential REIT plc



For additional information:



Pekka Peiponen, CEO



Tel. +358 10 420 3104



E-mail pekka.peiponen@oravarahastot.fi