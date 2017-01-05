



HONG KONG, Jan 5, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - The 48th Hong Kong Fashion Week for Fall/Winter, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), will be held from 16 to 19 January at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The show will welcome more than 1,500 exhibitors from 19 countries and regions, showcasing the latest collections and fashion designs from international brands and an assortment of fabrics and accessories.Under the theme "Hall of Games", this year's Fashion Week for Fall/Winter will incorporate board game elements throughout the fairground to enhance the ambience. During the show, the HKTDC will organise about 20 fashion events, including fashion shows, trend forecasting seminars, buyer forums and networking receptions, providing an excellent platform for buyers to gather the latest market intelligence and source fashion products and accessories.Thematic zones to meet specific sourcing needsCountries making their debut at the Fashion Week this year include Italy, Pakistan and Sweden. There will be five pavilions at the fair representing India, Indonesia, Japan, Macau and Pakistan. To help buyers easily identify relevant products and suppliers, the fair will feature a number of thematic zones, including two new zones: Fashionable Sportswear and Denim & Casual Wear. The former will showcase the latest styles for fitness, yoga, and other sports activities while the latter will allow buyers to explore trendy designs for a relaxed lifestyle.Other highlight zones include Emporium de Mode, dedicated to presenting stylish and distinctive top brands; International Fashion Designers' Showcase, which will present global designer collections; and Fashion Gallery, which will feature mid- to high-end fashion; as well as Men In Style and Fabrics & Yarn.Young design talents set to shineTen fashion shows, including designers' collection and brand collection shows will be held during the four-day event. Local fashion website FASHIONALLY will present two fashion shows, inviting young designers from 14 fashion labels to showcase local design talent. Participants will include established names as well as first-time participants, such as Jane Ng, Yeung Chin, Kenson Tam, Winnie Chen and Key Chow.FASHIONALLY COLLECTION #8, to be held on the opening day, will feature modern, chic womenswear for Fall/Winter 2017. It will be a display of contemporary reinterpretations of feminine aesthetics. Design units set to take part in the show include 112 mountainyam (Designer: Mountain Yam), FromClothingOf (Designer: Shirley Wong), phenotypsetter (Designer: Jane Ng), KEVIN HO, Lapeewee (Designer: Yannes Wong), Blind by JW (Designers: Walter Kong and Jessica Lau) and HANG (Designer: Mim Mak).Also on the first day, FASHIONALLY COLLECTION #9 will present avant-garde designs for Fall/Winter 2017 that challenge the status quo for both men and women designs. Participating designers will include MODEMENT (Designer: Aries Sin), YEUNG CHIN, KENSON (Designer: Kenson Tam), SHERMAN KWAN, DEMO (Designer: Derek Chan), Winnie Witt (Designer: Winnie Chen) and Ka Wa Key (Designer: Key Chow).Other fashion shows include the Brand Collections' Show, which will feature the collections of such local labels as Ika Butoni and Artistic Palace, Chinese Arts & Crafts' sub-brand. Chinese Arts & Crafts will showcase its exquisite cheongsam, traditional Chinese clothing and high-end bespoke collections that highlight fine traditional craftsmanship. As for the Designers' Collection Show, participating brands will include Ophee's (by Hong Kong designer Agnes Wong), ENGELEENA (by New Zealand designer Engeleena Padyachi), Vanilla Gate-Gala (from Thailand) as well as Bernadette Chan (Hong Kong designer brand).For products, Italian brand SALTO will display its collection of eco-leather silver pleated skirts, fully designed and manufactured in Italy. Japanese designer Hikami Masahiro will feature his children's shoes brand, NINOS, an amalgamation of nearly 70 years of traditional craftsmanship and delicate designs. The brand uses soft fabric and natural leather that is safety certified. Pakistan company Umar Garments Printing will bring its screen printing technology, which allows colourful designs to be meticulously reproduced.Experts examine trends and industry developmentsDuring the fair, the HKTDC will organise a series of thematic seminars and buyer forums, inviting industry experts to share their insights and ideas on the latest trends and topics. Experts from leading international fashion forecaster Fashion Snoops will be on site to share their forecast and analysis of the fashion trends for menswear and womenswear for Spring/Summer 2018.Other thematic seminars will include "The Wool Lab S/S 18", presented by The Woolmark Company; "ZALORA: Navigating the Wave of Omni-Channel Retailing"; and "Knitting Tech - From Materials to Finishing", co-organised by the HKTDC and the Hong Kong Research Institute of Textiles and Apparel (HKRITA). 