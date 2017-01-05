Diös Publishes Prospectus

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, Jan 05, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Diös Fastigheter AB (publ) announced on December 21, 2016, that the shareholders at an Extraordinary General Meeting held on December 21, 2016, approved a fully underwritten issue of shares with preferential rights for Diös shareholders in order to finance part of an acquisition of a property portfolio from Castellum. On December 28, 2016, Diös announced the final terms for the rights issue. The prospectus regarding the rights issue has today been approved and registered by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and is available on Diös' website, www.dios.se/Finansiellt/foretradesemission/ and on Swedbank's website, www.swedbank.se/prospectus. An English version of the prospectus will be made available on Diös' website, www.dios.se/In-English/rights-issue/.

The application form can be obtained from Diös' website, www.dios.se/Finansiellt/foretradesemission/ and www.dios.se/In-English/rights-issue/, and on Swedbank's website, www.swedbank.se/prospectus from the start of the subscription period on January 9, 2017.

Financial and legal advisors

Nordea and Swedbank are joint global coordinators in the rights issue. Savills has performed the property valuations. Advokatfirman Glimstedt is legal advisor to Diös and Linklaters is legal advisor to the joint global coordinators in connection with the rights issue.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Knut Rost,

CEO

Phone: 010-470 95 01

E-mail: knut.rost@dios.se

Rolf Larsson,

CFO

Phone: 010-470 95 03

E-mail: rolf.larsson@dios.se

Important notice

This press release does not contain or constitute an invitation or an offer to acquire, sell, subscribe for or otherwise trade in shares, subscription rights or other securities in Diös. An invitation directed towards concerned parties to subscribe for shares in Diös will only be made through the prospectus referred to in this press release. The prospectus contains, among other things, risk factors, financial statements as well as information regarding the company's Board of Directors. This press release has not been approved by any regulatory authority and is not a prospectus. Accordingly, investors should not subscribe for or purchase any securities referred to in this press release except on the basis of information provided in the prospectus referred to in this press release.

This press release may not be published or distributed in jurisdictions that are subject to restrictions according to law and persons in those jurisdictions where this press release has been published or distributed should inform themselves about and abide by such restrictions.

This press release is not directed to persons located in the United States (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States and the District of Columbia), Canada, Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa or in any other country where or to persons to whom the offer or sale of the subscription rights, paid subscribed shares (Sw. BTA) or new shares is not permitted. This press release may not be announced, published or distributed, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa or any other country where such action is wholly or partially subject to legal restrictions or where such action would require additional prospectuses, other offer documentation, registrations or other actions in addition to what follows from Swedish law.

The information in this press release may not be forwarded, reproduced or disclosed in such a manner that would contravene such restrictions or would require such additional prospectuses, other offer documentation, registrations or other actions. Failure to comply with this instruction may result in a violation of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or laws applicable in other jurisdictions.

In addition, if and to the extent that this press release is communicated in any European Economic Area member state that has implemented Directive 2003/71/EC (together with any applicable implementing measures, including Directive 2010/73/EC, in any member state, the "Prospectus Directive"), this press release is only addressed to and directed at persons in Sweden and the member states who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of the Prospectus Directive and must not be acted on or relied on by other persons in that member state. This press release does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of the Prospectus Directive or an offer to the public.

In the United Kingdom, this press release is being distributed only to, and is directed only at (i) persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Financial Promotion Order"), (ii) persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) (high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.) of the Financial Promotion Order, or (iii) other persons to whom it may otherwise be lawfully communicated (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). This press release is directed only at relevant persons and must not be acted on or relied on by anyone who is not a relevant person.

No subscription rights, paid subscribed shares (BTA) or new shares have been or will be registered under the Securities Act, or with any other securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States. In the United States (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States and the District of Columbia) any offering will only be of subscription rights and paid subscribed shares (BTA) made by the Company to a limited number of existing shareholders who are reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers (as defined in Rule 144a under the Securities Act) pursuant to an exemption from registration under the Securities Act in a transaction not involving any public offering and who have executed and returned an investor letter to the Company. There is no intention to register any securities referred to herein in the United States or to make a public offering of the securities in the United States.

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements which reflect Diös current view on future events and financial and operational development. Words such as "intend", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "may", "plan", "estimate" and other expressions than historical facts which imply indications or predictions of future development or trends, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements inherently involve both known and unknown risks and uncertainties as they depend on future events and circumstances. Forward-looking statements do not guarantee future results or development and the actual outcome could differ materially from the forward-looking statements. The information, opinions and forward-looking statements concluded in this announcement speak only as of its date and are subject to change without notice.

This information is information that Diös Fastigheter AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation, the Swedish Securities Markets Act and/or the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted, through the agency of the contact persons above, for publication at 10:15 on January 5, 2017.

