Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract signed between M6 METROPOLE TELEVISION (Paris:MMT) and the liquidity provider NATIXIS, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account as of December 31st 2016 (transaction date):

17 245 shares M6 Métropole Télévision

2 678 297,05 euros.

For information, on June 30th 2016, date of the last liquidity contract statement, the following assets were booked on the liquidity contract:

84 883 shares M6 Métropole Télévision

1 583 034 euros.

For information, on January 2nd 2013, the following assets were booked on the liquidity contract:

128 548 shares M6 Métropole Télévision

1 231 657,91 euros.

MÉTROPOLE TÉLÉVISION

89, AVENUE CHARLES DE GAULLE 92200 NEUILLY-SUR-SEINE

TÉLÉPHONE : 01 41 92 66 66

TÉLÉCOPIEUR : 01 41 92 66 10

INTERNET : http://www.groupem6.fr

SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME DIRECTOIRE ET CONSEIL DE SURVEILLANCE AU CAPITAL DE 50 565 699,20 RCS NANTERRE SIRET 339 012 452 00084 APE : 6020 A TVA : FR31 339 012 452

CNCL DÉCISION D'AUTORISATION N°87.13 DU 26 FEVRIER 1987 RENOUVELÉE

