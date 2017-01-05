Hydrogen Storage Market Worth 969.6 Million USD by 2026

PUNE, India, January 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Hydrogen Storage Market by Storage Form (Physical, Material-Based), Type of Storage (Cylinder, Merchant, On-Site, & On-Board), Application (Chemicals, Oil Refining, Industrial, Transportation, Metal Working), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market size was USD 415.8 Million in 2015 and is projected to reach USD 969.6 Million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.1% between 2016 and 2026.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 69 market data Tables and 40 Figures spread through 141 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Hydrogen Storage Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/hydrogen-storage-market-15698551.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

Rising demand for transportation fuels, increase in oil consumption, decline of overall crude oil quality, and stringent environmental standards for production of cleaner fuels are some of the factors driving the growth of the hydrogen storage market.

Physical form is the largest segment of the hydrogen storage market.

Physical form is the largest storage form segment of the hydrogen storage market. Physical form of storage includes storing hydrogen in tanks, which are used in various end-use applications, such as ammonia production, crude oil refining, metal working, glass production, and transportation. The physical form segment is driven by the rise in hydrogen demand from refineries due to poor quality crude, stringent regulations on emission by developed countries, and rise in demand for transportation fuel.

Make an Inquiry @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=15698551

On-board segment is expected to witness the highest growth

By type of storage, the on-board segment of the market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. This segment is driven by the rise in production of transportation fuel cells for applications, such as submarines, ships & boats, and buses among others. The development of hydrogen powered vehicles in Japan and South Korea has also contributed to this segment's growth.

Asia-Pacific is the largest market for hydrogen storage

Asia-Pacific is the largest and the fastest-growing regional segment of the Hydrogen Storage Market. This growth is mainly attributed to the strong demand for ammonia and methanol from the region's developing countries, such as China, India, and Malaysia. China's stringent regulations on oil refineries for producing cleaner fuels are expected to further boost the demand for hydrogen storage in this region.

Purchase Report at http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_report1.asp?id=15698551

The key players in the hydrogen storage market are Air Liquide (France), Linde AG (Germany), Praxair, Inc. (U.S.), Worthington Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Luxfer Holdings Plc (U.K.), McPhy Energy S.A. (France), HBank Technologies Inc. (Taiwan), INOXCVA (India), VRV S.p.A. (Italy), and Hexagon Composites ASA (Norway).

Subscribe Reports from Chemicals & Materials Domain http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is the largest market research firm worldwide in terms of annually published premium market research reports. Serving 1700 global fortune enterprises with more than 1200 premium studies in a year, M&M is catering to a multitude of clients across 8 different industrial verticals. We specialize in consulting assignments and business research across high growth markets, cutting edge technologies and newer applications. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.

M&M's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. The new included chapters on Methodology and Benchmarking presented with high quality analytical infographics in our reports gives complete visibility of how the numbers have been arrived and defend the accuracy of the numbers.

We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.

Contact:

Mr.Rohan

Markets and Markets

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog @http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/chemical

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets



