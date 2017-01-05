Southern California is the current regional solar champ, home of the top 5 California counties with the most residential solar projects installed. Those counties include: San Diego (90,722); Los Angeles (56,811); Riverside (51,113); Orange (37,075); and San Bernardino (33,887).

A new tool for keeping up with details of the solar expansion in California was launched by the California Public Utilities Commission (PUC) in September, the California DG (Distributed Generation) Statistics database.

The platform highlights data on all net energy-metered solar photovoltaic projects in the three large investor-owned utility (IOU) territories (PG&E, SCE and SDG&E) and provides other publicly available distributed generation incentive program ...

