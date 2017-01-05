Orange Belgium: Ultra high-speed on-board Internet for the new Fiat Tipo Hatchback, thanks to Orange

The new Fiat Tipo Hatchback (HB) will be connected by Orange: a special series of the new 5-door Fiat Tipo HB will be launched at the 2017 Brussels Motor Show

This new Fiat Tipo version includes a 9.6" Samsung tablet, an Orange Airbox Auto, and a 5GB per month Internet Everywhere subscription, free for one year

One car will be given away by Orange via the Orange Thank You loyalty programme

Fiat and Orange have joined forces at the Brussels Motor Show to create a new special series based on the 5-door Fiat Tipo (HB).

Orange is offering 150 Fiat clients a Connected Pack with the purchase of a Fiat Tipo HB, which includes the following three elements:

1. A 9.6' Samsung Wi-Fi tablet

2. The Airbox Auto from Orange

3. A mobile Internet subscription (Internet Everywhere) for one year (5GB/month in Belgium and 5GB per year in the European Union)

The advantage offered to Fiat Tipo HB clients connected with Orange is €578.99.

Thanks to Orange's Airbox Auto, all passengers of the new Fiat Tipo HB can connect to the Internet via Wi-Fi to listen to music, watch their favourite series or browse social networks, with their smartphone or tablet.

Simple to use, it easily plugs into the car's cigarette lighter. It can connect up to 10 devices at the same time and has a USB port to charge a smartphone. In addition to the Airbox Auto, the new Fiat Tipo HB with the Orange Connected Pack also features a 9.6" Samsung tablet and a one-year Internet Everywhere subscription.

This confirms the positioning of the new Fiat family car. With the Tipo, Fiat revives the tradition of offering a "value for money" concept to its customers. The new Fiat Tipo is sold under the slogan "You don't need much to get a lot". For instance, as of the first level, the Fiat Tipo features generous equipment, including air conditioning, six airbags, tire pressure sensors, hill start assist, or standard ESP system. In the context of the 2017 Brussels Motor Show, there is already a 95hp, 1.4 l Fiat Tipo HB Pop starting at €12,990 (discounts deducted and guarantee of 3 years included).

About this new initiative, Yann Chabert, CEO of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Belgium, says: "We know that customers who buy our models appreciate the latest connectivity technologies. The new Fiat Tipo HB connected by Orange is a good example. Targeting both professional buyers and families, it keeps people connected for work or leisure. A quality that adds to the many other advantages of the model in terms of functionality, comfort, driving pleasure, respect for the environment and low cost of use."

Michael Trabbia, CEO at Orange Belgium, comments: "Orange connects people to what is essential to them. Even on the move or when travelling, they use more and more mobile data to help them navigate, but also for entertainment. With the Airbox Auto, driving becomes even more fun, allowing Mom to stream the ideal road trip playlist, while children or other passengers can enjoy some entertainment by watching, for example, their favourite clips on YouTube!"

1 Fiat Tipo HB + Orange pack to win

Today Orange launches a contest to win a Fiat Tipo HB with the Orange pack as part of its Orange Thank You loyalty programme. All Orange customers will be informed by email or SMS so that they can participate in the contest that begins today and ends on 22 January 2017.

About Orange Belgium

Orange Belgium is one of the leading telecommunication operators on the Belgian market, with over 3 million customers, and in Luxembourg through its subsidiary Orange Communications Luxembourg.

As a convergent actor, we provide mobile telecommunication services, internet and TV to private clients, as well as innovative mobile and fixed line services to businesses. Our high-performance mobile network supports 2G, 3G, 4G and 4G+ technology and is the subject of ongoing investments.

Orange Belgium is a subsidiary of the Orange Group, one of the leading European and African operators for mobile telephony and internet access, as well as one of the world leaders for telecommunication services to enterprises.

Orange Belgium is listed on the Brussels Stock Exchange (OBEL).

More information on: corporate.orange.be (https://corporate.orange.be/en), www.orange.be (http://www.orange.be/) or follow us on Twitter : @pressOrangeBe.

