CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC - Monthly Portfolio Update

PR Newswire
London, January 5
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C. (the 'Company')
Monthly Portfolio Update
Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. announces that, as at 31 December 2016, it held the following investments in other listed closed-ended investment funds, which do not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds:
|Name
|Percentage of portfolio
|Highbridge Multi-Strategy
|1.06%
|Utilico Finance Ltd Zero Div Pref 2018
|1.01%
|Phoenix Spree Deutschland
|0.69%
|Utilico Finance Ltd Zero Div Pref 2020
|0.63%
|Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure
|0.62%
|DW Catalyst Fund
|0.59%
|BH Global
|0.41%
|Alliance Trust
|0.41%
|Miton Worldwide Growth Investment Trust
|0.30%
|Ranger Direct Lending
|0.30%
|Henderson Alternative Strategies Trust
|0.27%
|Hansa Trust 'A' (Non-Voting)
|0.08%
|LMS Capital
|0.03%
|Dexion Absolute EUR
|0.01%
|Dexion Absolute USD
|0.01%
|Total
|6.42%
Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. also announces that, as at 31 December 2016, the ten largest investments were as follows:
|Name
|Percentage of portfolio
|UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 2019
|5.57%
|UK Treasury 1.25% Index-Linked 2017
|4.61%
|North Atlantic Smaller Companies
|3.52%
|USA Treasury 2.0% Index-Linked 2026
|2.89%
|UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 2024
|2.74%
|USA Treasury 0.625% Index-Linked 2021
|2.23%
|M&G High Income Investment Trust
|2.17%
|NB Private Equity ZDP
|2.15%
|UK Treasury Bill 2017
|2.02%
|USA Treasury 1.75% Index-Linked 2028
|1.93%
|Total
|29.83%
There were no additional investments with a value greater than 5% of the Company's portfolio.
It should be noted that the above percentages are calculated using 'bid' prices.
