With 4K OTT adoption expected to rise to 189 million global users by 2021, consumers are placing ever-growing demands on network throughput. G.hn is the number one technology to fulfil the needs for an in-home ultra-broadband experience, by extending Wi-Fi coverage and performance throughout the home and creating a true hybrid network over any of the available mediums.

"At HomeGrid Forum we are thrilled that the industry is recognizing and supporting the strength and growth of G.hn as it transforms the way entertainment is delivered over the home network," commented Donna Yasay, HomeGrid Forum President. "While G.hn is just at the beginning of its journey and rapidly gaining momentum, other technologies are inevitably falling short and will likely depart from the industry. CES 2017 is a great platform to continue to champion the capabilities and benefits of G.hn to attendees from around the world."

Marvell will be demonstrating G.hn solutions at the Marvell Suite, Venetian Meeting Rooms, Level 3, Murano 3304.

Full details of all G.hn certified products are available on the HomeGrid Forum website at: http://www.homegridforum.org/content/pages.php?pg=certified_systems.

