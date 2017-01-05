Sessions Announced for Summit EMEA 2017 Conference





Microsoft Dynamics® International User Conference to be held 4-6 April, Amsterdam.

TAMPA, Florida, Jan. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Dynamic Communities, the supporting organization behind the official user groups for Microsoft Dynamics® AX (AXUG), Dynamics CRM (CRMUG), Dynamics NAV (NAVUG), Dynamics SL (DSLUG) and Power BI (PBIUG) products, announces vast array of educational sessions to assist Dynamics CRM and ERP users with job proficiency at Summit EMEA, held 4-6 April 2017 at the RAI in Amsterdam.

Summit EMEA is a peer-to-peer focused conference dedicated to end user education and networking. At this year's event, experienced Microsoft Dynamics users and partners will lead instructional sessions focusing on past and current versions of Dynamics AX, NAV, CRM, and Power BI.

"We are excited to be part of Summit EMEA 2017, the premier conference for European-based Microsoft Dynamics users," said Chris Rothwell, Microsoft UK Dynamics Business Lead. "The knowledge sharing opportunity at the event is phenomenal, with access to other users, product experts as well as Microsoft engineering and product managers."

Dedicated learning tracks will help optimize the learning available for a specific industry or job role. Dynamics AX users can participate in educational sessions in one of the following tracks: Application Lifecycle Management, BI & Reporting, Functional, Manufacturing, Retail, Security, or Technical. Educational tracks for Dynamics CRM users include: BI & Reporting, CRM Cloud Extensions, Developer, Leadership & User Adoption, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Power User, and User Showcase. Educational tracks for Dynamics NAV users include: Application and Environment, BI & Reporting, Finance, NAV 2017, and Program & Project Management. Educational breakout sessions on Power BI will be available each day of the conference.

"When you're walking around the halls of the event, you will hear people talking about that one piece of information they learned that paid their ticket to attend. It's that type of sharing of knowledge that makes it worth coming," said Henning Lund, VP Senior Executive Advisor, Rapidi Online.

Attendees will have direct access to product insights, practical answers to Dynamics questions, and peer to peer expertise that will provide gains in product knowledge and streamline business operations. Summit EMEA also facilitates connections between Dynamics professionals both from local user groups and from an international network of likeminded professionals.

Dynamics users can save $400 by registering prior to the Early Bird registration deadline of 12 January. To register, visit: www.summitemea.com/pricing.

Dynamic Communities is the business management organization that supports technology-centric user groups and associations - providing necessary resources and business operations such as staff, systems and event production. Dynamic Communities is independent from Microsoft; however, the two organizations maintain an intentional close working relationship so that our members can provide a collective voice to Microsoft on user concerns, needs, and requests.

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/453966/Summit_EMEA_2017_Logo.jpg



